Magis Parents Basketball League tips off in Mandaue

The annual Magis Parents Basketball League will give the chance for parents to strut their basketball prowess with their kids cheering on the sidelines. | WNBA FILE

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s the parents’ turn to lace up and take the court as the annual Magis Parents Basketball League officially opened on October 24 at the Warehouse Sports Club in Canduman, Mandaue City.

The league features five teams composed mostly of parents of student-athletes from the Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles.

According to tournament organizer and Ateneo parent Ing-ing Rivera, who also serves as deputy commissioner, the event aims to strengthen the camaraderie within the Ateneo parents’ community.

READ: CESAFI: SHS-AdC Magis Eagles overpower UC with late surge

READ: Carlos Yulo wins vault gold in Jakarta World Championships

READ: PBA: Gin Kings, Beermen search for old form in Dubai

“This tournament is organized to unite and strengthen the bond among Ateneo parents,” said Rivera.

Joining Rivera in organizing the event is Ian Callet of CSAS and Indie Sports.

The participating teams are the Templars, Crusaders, Knights, Pilgrims, and Warriors.

“We’re proud of the brotherhood we’ve built through basketball, and we plan to hold this tournament twice a year,” Callet said.

The league follows a double round-robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the knockout semifinals. The finals are scheduled for December 16.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP