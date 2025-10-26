Shootout in Sudlon 2, Cebu City: Police Captain dead, 3 suspects flee

The slain member of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) after a shootout erupted during a warrant of arrest operation in Sitio Balaw, Barangay Sudlon 2, Cebu City. | Contributed photo via Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A police officer was killed while another was injured after a shootout erupted during the serving of a warrant of arrest operation in Sitio Balaw, Barangay Sudlon 2, Cebu City, around 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 25.

Authorities identified the fatality as Police Captain Joel Deiparine, assigned at the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Lapu-Lapu City Field Unit, while the injured officer was Police Executive Master Sergeant Artchel Tero, also from CIDG.

According to the initial report, Deiparine was found lying beside the road with gunshot wounds on his face and body near the motorcycle he and Tero were riding on. He was declared dead at the scene, while Tero sustained minor injuries and was brought to a hospital for treatment.

Warrant operation turns deadly

In an interview on Sunday, October 26, Police Captain Charisma Gonzales, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) information officer, confirmed that Deiparine and Tero were serving an arrest warrant against Leonardo “Jun” Manto, a resident of Sitio Balaw, who faces a murder charge.

“During sa pag-serve sa warrant, ningsukol ni ang kaning mga suspect. So nagamit nila ang ilahang mga high-caliber firearm allegedly daw M16,” she said.

(During the serving of the warrant, the suspect resisted. So they used their high-caliber firearms, allegedly they were M16s.)

“Mao ni nga daghan og igo ang atoang namatay nga police, kani si Police Captain Deiparine. Ang iyahang kauban nga si PEMS Tero kay naa siya’y mga injuries but stable naman ang iyahang condition,” she further said.

(This is the reason that the dead police officer, this Police Captain Deiparine, had so many gunshot wounds. His partner, PEMS Tero has several injuries but his condition is stable now.)

PEMS Tero suffered cuts and graze wounds in his efforts to evade the bullets from the high-caliber rifle fired at them, said Gonzales.

“Naa siya’y mga daplis ug siguro sa pag-evade niya sa pagpamusil kay naa siya’y mga garas-garas,” she said.

(He has graze wounds and perhaps this was because of his actions to evade from the shootout because he also has several cuts.)

The police identified the suspects as Jun Manto, Renante “Nante” Manto, and another unidentified companion, all of whom fled the scene after the exchange of gunfire.

Gonzales said pursuit operations have been ongoing since Saturday night, October 25, to locate and arrest the suspects.

Background of suspects

Police records show that Jun Manto was previously arrested by Pari-an Police Station 1 on July 6, 2023, for illegal possession of firearms, while Renante Manto was apprehended by the City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) on March 12, 2022, for violation of Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act.

Both men were reportedly under surveillance by CIDG operatives as part of Oplan Paglalansag Omega, an anti-criminality operation targeting armed groups and alleged gun-for-hire activities.

Probe underway

Gonzales said documents were being prepared to file new charges against the suspects.

“Since declared dead naman ang biktima, okay na pud ang isa, ang atoang concern karon lang gyud is ang arrest lang gyud sa mga suspects. Eventually, gina-prepare pud ang documents para ma-file pud ang kaso,” she said.

(Since the victim was already declared dead, and the other one is already okay, our concern now is to arrest the suspects. Eventually, the documents to file a case are already being prepared.)

Meanwhile, investigators are still determining the exact number of gunshot wounds sustained by Deiparine, as his autopsy is still underway.

