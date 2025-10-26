LPA, ITCZ, easterlies to bring rains over parts of PH

Pagasa weather update. GRAPHICS BY INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) was spotted 210 kilometers east of General Santos City, the state weather bureau said in its 4 a.m. bulletin Sunday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Albay, Masbate and Sorsogon.

READ: Pagasa: Rainy Undas possible

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains may occur.

LPA, ITCZ, easterlies

The LPA is embedded along the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao.

Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms is expected over Batanes and Babuyan Islands due to the shear line and over Aurora and Quezon due to the easterlies.

READ: EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?

Cloudy skies

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms also due to the easterlies.

Meanwhile, the northern and western sections of Northern Luzon will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP