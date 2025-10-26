Russian GM Sorokin returns, helps Toledo Xignex Trojans win

GM Aleksey Sorokin. | US Open 2022 photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After suffering their first loss, the Toledo Xignex Trojans bounced back in style with back-to-back wins as Russian Grandmaster (GM) Aleksey Sorokin made his return to the team in the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup on Saturday night, October 25.

The United States-based Sorokin, who also played for the Trojans in last year’s Wesley So Cup, took Board 1 in their dominant 15.5–5.5 victory over the Cavite Spartans. Sorokin swept Alexis Emil Maribao in both the blitz and rapid rounds to lead the charge.

The Trojans took the blitz round, 5.5–1.5, with Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia and International Master (IM) Rico Mascarinas also scoring twin wins over Christine Muli and Joselito Serna, respectively.

Against the former PCAP champions, Pasig City King Pirates, Sorokin and GM Mark Paragua had tough matches against Mongolian GM Gombosuren Munkhgal and Filipino IM Daniel Cuizon on Boards 1 and 2.

Fortunately, WFM Mejia, Diego Abraham Caparino, Allan Pason, and IM Kim Steven Yap delivered crucial points in the rapid round, rallying the Trojans to an 11.5–9.5 win. After losing the blitz segment, 2.5–4.5, Toledo roared back in the rapid games, 9–3, to seal the hard-fought victory.

With the twin triumphs, the Trojans improved to 12 wins and one loss, staying firmly atop the Southern Division standings.

