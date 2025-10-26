Cebu FC Gentle Giants cruise past Tuloy FC for dominant 4-0 win

Cebu FC first eleven. | Cebu FC Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants came up with a commanding 4-0 victory over Tuloy FC to climb the Philippines Football League (PFL) standings on Saturday, October 25, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

The result marked Cebu FC’s third win in six matches, improving their record to 3-2-1 for 10 points and moving them up to fifth place. Tuloy FC, meanwhile, suffered their fifth defeat and remained in ninth with just three points.

How Gentle Giants beat Manila Diggers

Coming off a 1-1 draw against Manila Diggers FC on October 19, the Gentle Giants responded with a dominant display, netting twice in the opening 12 minutes to set the tone early.

Cebu’s leading scorer, Rico Andes, opened the scoring spree in the 10th minute. Sprinting through the middle, Andes latched onto a perfectly timed cross from Esrom Paulos on the right flank and fired home with a composed right-footed finish.

Two minutes later, Japanese midfielder Kasuha Sudo—who was later named Player of the Match—doubled the advantage after capitalizing on a defensive lapse. Sudo intercepted a misplaced clearance from Tuloy’s Harry James Nunez and struck cleanly with his left foot to make it 2-0.

Extended halftime lead

Cebu extended their lead before halftime when Papu Corsame converted from the penalty spot in the 40th minute, following a foul on Anderson Pinto inside the box.

The Gentle Giants continued their dominance after the restart. In the 65th minute, substitute Hanibal Bond made an immediate impact, conniving with fellow Australian Bol Tong to score Cebu’s fourth goal. Tong delivered a precise pass from the left, and Bond finished with his first touch to seal the win.

