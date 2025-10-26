Retired generals warn: Military junta a ‘catastrophic betrayal’

PNA FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines – Retired military officers have broken their silence amid political tension, warning against any extra-constitutional moves such as a military junta, calling it a “catastrophic betrayal of democracy.”

In a strongly worded statement dated Oct. 24, the Association of General and Flag Officers (AGFO), composed of retired senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), expressed “full and unequivocal support” for the Department of National Defense (DND) and military leadership in their commitment to constitutional order.

Betrayal of our democracy

“Any extra-constitutional move, such as a military junta, would be a catastrophic betrayal of our democracy,” the group said.

“It would betray the very democratic principles we spent our careers defending and invite devastating consequences that would harm our economy, our international standing, and the daily lives of every Filipino.”

The statement was issued amid corruption exposés in government infrastructure projects and speculations of alleged destabilization efforts.

Call for unity

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. earlier warned of “catastrophic consequences” should any group attempt to undermine civilian authority or constitutional order.

AGFO president Maj. Gen. Gerardo Layug (Ret.) said the group supports Teodoro’s call for unity and adherence to democratic processes.

“As history has repeatedly taught us, the military is not the solution to political problems,” the statement read.

Legitimate dissent and unconstitutional acts

The group acknowledged widespread public anger over corruption scandals but drew a sharp distinction between legitimate dissent and unconstitutional acts.

“We recognize and share the profound, righteous indignation against corruption. This is not a partisan cause; it is a patriotic duty,” AGFO said.

“However, a clear and unambiguous line must be drawn. To peacefully demand accountability from public officials is a protected democratic right. To exploit these legitimate public sentiments to advance a separate, unconstitutional agenda is a betrayal of the very people and institutions we are sworn to protect.”

Sobriety and unity urged

AGFO urged Filipinos to uphold “sobriety and unity under the constitution,” saying the only acceptable way forward is through lawful and democratic means.

“The only path forward is to demand accountability and fight corruption through the legal and democratic mechanisms our nation provides,” it added.

AGFO, established in 1998, has consistently spoken out on issues affecting national security, military professionalism and governance. (With Priam Nepomuceno/PNA)

