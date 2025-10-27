Hotel occupancy in Cebu falls to pandemic-era levels

Skyline of Cebu City and Mandaue City | CDN Digital Photo by Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu’s hotel and resort sector is keeping its doors open and operations running normally despite a sharp decline in occupancy, worsened by the recent series of earthquakes that shook the province.

The slump in hotel bookings began early this year, according to the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI), the largest hospitality-oriented organization in the province.

But when the powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck northern Cebu last September 30, it triggered millions of pesos in cancellations, shaking tourist confidence and discouraging both domestic and foreign travelers.

“Many, if not all, hotels in Cebu are experiencing cancellations amounting to millions of pesos worth of room and event bookings for October all the way until the first quarter of 2026,” said Mia Singson-Leon, HRRACI president and general manager of Quest Hotel Cebu.READ: Korean tourists dip in Cebu province

Despite the mounting losses, HRRACI and its members continue to operate under “business as usual” conditions, Singson-Leon added. The province’s hospitality establishments remain open and safe for visitors, she pointed out.

Occupancy at record lows

The decline in hotel bookings represents some of the lowest business levels since the pandemic years, according to industry players.

The current challenge is driven not by mobility restrictions but by shaken traveler confidence amid ongoing tremors, safety concerns, and broader geopolitical uncertainties.

Estimates show that hotels in Mactan are operating at 25 to 50 percent occupancy, while those in Cebu City are faring slightly better at 40 to 60 percent.

“We are looking at numbers that are comparable to 2020 and 2021,” said Singson-Leon. “In terms of business, it feels like the pandemic again, though without lockdowns or restrictions.”

Furloughs, strategies

Facing steep declines in bookings and events, hotels have been forced to adopt cost-cutting measures and more aggressive marketing strategies to stay afloat.

“We are all doing our best to be smart and strategic,” said Singson-Leon.

Some of the measures implemented by HRRACI members include eliminating non-essential spending and placing employees on furlough until occupancy improves.

At the same time, hotels and resorts have launched promotional rates in hopes of attracting as much of the local market as possible.

Some hoteliers are also doubling down on social media campaigns emphasizing Cebu’s readiness and safety to reassure potential visitors.

Meanwhile, HRRACI is urging the government to roll out support measures to help the tourism and hospitality sector recover.

Among their key appeals are increased safety assurance programs, rehabilitation aid for affected communities, and marketing initiatives to restore Cebu’s image as a secure travel destination.

Despite the current downturn, HRRACI remains hopeful that Cebu’s hospitality industry will begin to rebound early next year.

This optimism is fueled by the government’s easing of visa restrictions for travelers from Taiwan, India, and China, and by airlines adding more international routes to Cebu.

“But as of now, our pace of bookings for the fourth quarter of 2025 and January 2026 is still behind the previous year’s trends. It’s really still a waiting game,” said Singson-Leon.

