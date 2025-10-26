Tagacanao vows to come back stronger after first career loss

Reymart Tagacanao (right) and Ayumu Sano (left) during their weigh-in. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World-rated Cebuano boxer Reymart “Cebuano Assassin” Tagacanao vowed to bounce back stronger after suffering his first career defeat at the hands of Japan’s Ayumu Sano last Saturday, October 25, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Tagacanao expressed gratitude to his supporters who stood by him in his first offshore fight, acknowledging that the victory simply wasn’t his time but promising to return tougher than ever.

“Dili jud to para ato-a guys, pero bawi lang ta sunod,” said Tagacanao, who trains under Villamor Boxing Gym and fights for PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions.

(It is not for us guys, but I will make it up next time.)

Tagacanao also thanked the people behind his boxing journey, including Villamor Gym founder and trainer Edito “ALA” Villamor and PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions chief Floriezyl Echavez Podot who continues to train and support him.

“Una sa tanan, dako kaayo ko’g pasalamat sa Ginoo nga safe ra ko sa duwa. Dako sad kaayo kong pasalamat ni Sir Floriezyl Echavez Podot sa iyang walay puas nga suporta ug sa mga oportunidad nga iyang gihatag sa among mga boxer sa Villamor ug PMI Bohol,” Tagacano wrote.

(First of all, I am so grateful to God that I was safe in my match. I am also grateful to Floriezyl Echavez Podot for is unfailing support and the many opportunities that he has given to our boxers in Villamor and PMI Bohol.)

“Ug dako kaayo kong pasalamat ni Coach Edito Villamor sa iyang giya sa training. Bisan busy siya sa negosyo, tagaan gihapon mi niya’g oras,” he further wrote.

(And I am also so grateful to Coach Edito Villamor for his guidance in my training. Even if he was busy with his business, he also gave us some of his time.)

The 23-year-old Tagacanao had a unanimous decision loss in his World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia Super Flyweight title defense against the taller Sano. The judges scored the bout 120-108, 119-109, and 117-111—all for Sano, who remained unbeaten in 11 fights with five knockouts and one draw.

The defeat ended Tagacanao’s spotless record of 11 wins, all by knockout.

His trainer, former pro boxer Cherwellan Cantel who accompanied him in Kyrgystan reminded his fighter that defeat was part of every champion’s journey.

“Losing doesn’t mean you’re worthless. Sometimes we need to experience defeat to truly appreciate victory,” Cantel said in a Facebook post. “Every loss is not the end—it’s a lesson, a reminder that we can still grow, learn, and fight harder. Every struggle shapes you into someone stronger who can’t be easily defeated.”

PMI Bohol Boxing Stable also expressed its pride in Tagacanao despite the loss.

“This loss is only temporary, but the experience, lessons, and inspiration you gave to every Filipino boxing fan will last forever. Keep your head high, champ. Every setback is a setup for a stronger comeback,” the stable said in a post.

