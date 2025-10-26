Liloan: Woman killed inside church identified, husband tagged as suspect

A woman was found dead inside San Fernando El Rey Parish in Liloan, northern Cebu on Friday, October 24. | Contributed photo via Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police have identified the woman who was found dead inside the San Fernando El Rey Parish in Liloan, northern Cebu, and named her husband as the primary suspect in the killing.

On Sunday, October 26, Liloan Police Station identified the victim as Estela Ligaray, 44, a native of Toboso, Negros Occidental, and a resident of Barangay Adela, Poro, Camotes.

Her husband, Ronie Ligaray, 40, also from the same address, has been confirmed as the primary suspect in the crime.

According to investigators, the victim’s son personally identified his mother’s body, while relatives said Ronie, who allegedly had a history of mental illness, had previously been jailed for violating the Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC) law under Republic Act 9262.

He was released on bail after his wife posted his bond before the Regional Trial Court in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental.

Possible motive

Police said, based on initial accounts from the victim’s son, the suspect might have killed his wife out of fear that she would have him sent back to jail again.

Earlier reports said Estela was found dead inside the church around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, October 24, with visible signs of beating and strangulation.

She was discovered near the entrance by church staff, who initially thought she had fainted.

Responding medical personnel rushed her to Danao City District Hospital, but she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Estela’s remains have since been turned over to Maturan Funeral Homes, while investigators continue to gather additional information about the couple’s background as part of the ongoing probe.

Suspect on the run

Based on CCTV footage obtained by police, Ronie was seen walking toward Barangay Yati — about three kilometers from the church — shortly after the killing.

The Liloan Public Safety and Emergency Management Office (LIPSEMO) later spotted him heading toward Consolacion town of northern Cebu.

As of this writing, police are conducting hot pursuit operations across northern Cebu to locate and arrest the suspect.

Church still closed

Following the killing, the Archdiocese of Cebu ordered the temporary closure of the San Fernando El Rey Parish, citing the “grave act of desecration” committed inside the sacred space.

Archbishop Alberto Uy said the suspension would remain in effect until the church would undergo a penitential rite of reparation, as prescribed under Canon 1211 of the Code of Canon Law, which would be performed to restore the sanctity of a desecrated place of worship.

