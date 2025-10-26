Elderly woman killed in Lapu-Lapu City fire

The aftermath of the fire that razed a residential structure in Sitio Sudtunggan, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, early Sunday morning, October 26. | Contributed photo via Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 68-year-old woman died after a fire engulfed her home in Sitio Sudtunggan, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, early Sunday morning, October 26.

Authorities identified the victim as Teresita Dungog. She was found dead inside her burned house, with responding personnel saying only her remains were recovered amid the debris.

Witnesses said neighbors heard someone shouting for help shortly before the fire spread through the Dungog residence, which was mostly made of light materials.

READ: 80-year-old grandma dies in Lapu-Lapu City fire

Teresita’s live-in partner, identified as Jesus Dungog, survived the incident. Neighbors said he was in another part of the house and did not immediately notice the fire because of a hearing impairment.

According to initial information from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)–Lapu-Lapu City, the blaze broke out at around 5:11 a.m. It was declared under control by 5:26 a.m. and completely extinguished by 5:46 a.m.

The fire, which affected an estimated eight square meters of residential area, completely destroyed the house.

Investigators believe a kerosene lamp may have caused the blaze, as the victim’s home reportedly had no electricity and she was known to use the lamp for lighting.

Responding fire units included Engine 4 and Engine 9 from the Gun-ob Fire Station.

No other injuries were reported aside from the fatality.

As of this writing, local authorities are coordinating with the Lapu-Lapu City Government for possible assistance to the victim’s family, including funeral arrangements and temporary shelter for the surviving partner.

Investigators are also assessing the total amount of property damage caused by the fire.ALSO READ: Early morning fire burns down 12 houses in Lapu-Lapu City

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP