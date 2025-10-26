Cesafi: CIT-U continues breakthrough season with win over UV

CIT-U Junior Wildcats. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats shocked the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, 54-44, in the Cesafi Season 25 high school basketball tournament on Sunday, October 26, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Junior Wildcats, considered this season’s dark horse, proved they’re a legitimate contender by taking down the Baby Lancers for their second straight win. It was a follow-up to their 74-67 victory over the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters last October 18.

CIT-U JUNIOR WILDCATS IMPROVE TO 3-2

CIT-U improved to 3-2, while UV dropped to 2-3. Their matchup was part of Sunday’s busy eight-game schedule at the Cebu Coliseum, which featured four high school and four college games from morning until evening.

Under head coach Axel Rabaya, the Junior Wildcats dominated inside the paint, outscoring UV 24-18 and controlling second-chance points, 14-7, despite being slightly outrebounded, 45-42.

Jero Deniel Rosellosa anchored CIT-U with a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds, along with three steals and an assist. Keiff Suarez led the scoring with 12 points, five rebounds, and two assists, while Randel Jay Mendaros and Cyrus Abadies added 10 points apiece.

For UV, no player finished in double figures. AJ Ejurango posted nine points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals, while Carl Jacob Cortes also had nine points as the Baby Lancers absorbed their third straight defeat.

USJ-R BABY JAGUARS NOTCH WIN NO. 2

The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs also claimed their second straight victory after routing the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 90-64, in the other high school matchup.

After opening the season with three losses, the Jaguar Cubs have now won two in a row behind a breakout performance from Michael Jay Villason, who exploded for 28 points and 13 rebounds in just 24 minutes. He also tallied three steals, a block, and an assist while shooting an efficient 12-of-18 from the field.

Krstc Da Silva chipped in 14 points, while Clyve Antig added 11 for USJ-R.

DBTC’s Jasheed Ybarra finished with a double-double of 15 points and 10 assists, plus six rebounds and three steals, while Paul Abangan contributed 12 points as the Greywolves fell to 1-4, losing their fourth straight.

