Cesafi: Benedicto College Cheetahs beat defending champ UV in upset win 

Benedicto College Cheetahs. | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs pulled off a huge upset in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament after toppling the powerhouse University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 76-65, on Sunday, October 26, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Few saw it coming as the reigning grand slam champions UV were pegged as heavy favorites. However, UV collapsed under the Cheetahs’ relentless defensive pressure, coughing up 25 turnovers and shooting a dismal 42 percent from the field.

READ: Cesafi: UC Webmasters down CIT-U, stay on top after first round

The stunning result capped BC’s first-round campaign on a high note at 5-2, while UV stumbled to 6-2, opening their second-round drive with an uncharacteristic defeat.

UV’s mistakes

Head coach BJ Murillo’s Cheetahs pounced on UV’s mistakes, converting them into 24 turnover points compared to the Lancers’ 9, while also owning the paint, 42-32, and getting a major lift from their bench, which outscored UV’s reserves, 30-20.

Veteran scorer Kenneth Babalcon led the way with 13 points, four assists, three steals, and three rebounds on an efficient 5-of-7 shooting in just 21 minutes. Junil Bulan and Serge Gabines chipped in 11 points apiece, with Gabines stuffing the stat sheet with seven rebounds, four steals, three assists, and a block.

READ: CESAFI: CEC Dragons survive UV’s furious comeback

UV’s Kent Ivo Salarda registered a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Lancers afloat. Karl Hyden Cabulao added 10 points, while Raul Gentallan struggled to find his rhythm, finishing with eight on 2-of-8 shooting.

The Cheetahs’ composure was tested early after trailing by as much as nine, 16-27, in the first quarter. But they clawed back to close the first half within one, 38-39, before flipping the script in the second half with suffocating defense and disciplined ball movement.

By the final period, BC had broken the game wide open, leading by 18, 70-52, as the Cheetahs sealed a victory that sent shockwaves across the league — and proved they’re no longer underdogs to be overlooked.

USPF Panthers. | Cesafi photo

USPF ENDS LOSING SLUMP

Earlier, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers finally snapped their five-game losing streak with a hard-fought 64-59 victory over the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors.

The win lifted the Panthers out of their slump while handing the Warriors their second straight defeat to start the second round.

READ: UAAP: La Salle holds off late UST rally for third straight win

Keaton Clyde Taburnal powered USPF with a game-high 18 points on an efficient 7-of-13 shooting, along with three rebounds and two assists. Big man Paul Daniell Apolonio provided solid support with 10 points and five boards.

For USC, Kerk Navarro finished with 16 points, while James Paolo Gica chipped in 11. However, top gun Kyle Maglinte struggled to find his rhythm, limited to just nine points on six attempts. Returning veteran Jhoernel Tangkay added five points, all from the free throw line.

The Warriors dropped to 5-3 that spoiled their second-round opener, while USPF finally found the spark they’ve been searching for all season.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP