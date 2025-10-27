Daily Gospel, October 27, 2025

This is the Daily Gospel for October 27, 2025, which is the Monday of the Thirtieth week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 13, 10-17.

Jesus was teaching in a synagogue on the sabbath.

And a woman was there who for eighteen years had been crippled by a spirit, she was bent over, completely incapable of standing erect.

When Jesus saw her, he called to her and said, “Woman, you are set free of your infirmity.”

He laid his hands on her, and she at once stood up straight and glorified God.

But the leader of the synagogue, indignant that Jesus had cured on the sabbath, said to the crowd in reply, “There are six days when work should be done. Come on those days to be cured, not on the sabbath day.”

The Lord said to him in reply, “Hypocrites! Does not each one of you on the sabbath untie his ox or his ass from the manger and lead it out for watering?

This daughter of Abraham, whom Satan has bound for eighteen years now, ought she not to have been set free on the sabbath day from this bondage?”

When he said this, all his adversaries were humiliated; and the whole crowd rejoiced at all the splendid deeds done by him.

