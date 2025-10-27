US Typhon missiles: AFP rebuts Duterte son’s ‘misleading’ claims

Davao City Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte (File Photo)

MANILA, Philippines – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Sunday denounced “misleading interpretations” on the temporary deployment of the United States’ Typhon missile system in the country.

The AFP statement came after Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte questioned the deployment, saying it could place the Philippines at risk of being drawn into foreign conflicts.

Missile system’s purpose

The AFP said Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. merely noted a “technical fact” about the missile system’s range and clarified that its presence was for “training and capability-building purposes” — part of ongoing modernization efforts to strengthen national defense.

“Any insinuation that the AFP or its leadership serves foreign interests is false and undermines the integrity, professionalism, and patriotism of the institution,” the statement read.

Defense partnerships

The military emphasized that all defense partnerships are “conducted in line with the Philippines’ independent foreign policy and sovereign prerogative.”

It also reminded public officials and opinion leaders to “exercise prudence and responsibility” to avoid spreading misinformation or eroding trust in the Armed Forces.

“The AFP remains steadfast in its duty to protect the Filipino people and defend the nation’s sovereignty — serving no one but the Filipino and protecting nothing but the Philippines,” it said. (With Priam Nepomuceno/PNA)

