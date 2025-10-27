Balunan earns respect of many in gritty world title loss to Taduran

Pedro Taduran (2nd from right) and Christian Balunan (2nd from left) pose with Edito Villamor (left) and MP Promotions chief Sean Gibbons (right). | Elorde TV screen grab

CEBU CITY, Philippines — He may have lost the fight, but first-time world title challenger, Christian “Punchchan” Balunan won the hearts of the crowd and many in the Philippine boxing community.

Balunan walked out of the ring with a deep cut above his right eyebrow, his face marked by twelve hard rounds, yet his smile was the brightest inside the San Andres Sports Complex on Sunday night, October 26.

The 25-year-old Cebuano boxer from Consolacion had just gone the distance with reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran in the main event of “Thrilla in Manila 2: The Countdown.”

He didn’t take home the belt, but he left Manila with something just as meaningful and that was respect.Balunan, who fights under the Villamor Boxing Gym and PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, was tagged a heavy underdog from the start.

Few gave him a chance against Taduran who is a battle-tested champion known for his relentless pressure and volume punching.

Taduran is also the same man who sent Japanese star Ginjiro Shigeoka into early retirement. Yet Balunan came to prove that he’s a worthy challenger.

For three rounds, he boxed tactically, circling, countering, and landing clean shots that made the crowd take notice. Then came the fourth round, and with it, was the cruel twist after an accidental headbutt opened a nasty gash over his right eyebrow.

Blood streamed down as Taduran charged forward, that completely became the turning point.

From there, it became a battle not just of fists, but of heart and will for Balunan.He fought through pain and blurred vision, his corner led by Edito Villamor working tirelessly to close the wound between rounds.

Taduran kept pressing, pinning him to the ropes and unloading combinations. Yet every time the champion seemed close to breaking him, Balunan answered back, ducking, moving, and firing power punches that earned applause even from the obviously partisan crowd in favor of Taduran.

By the middle rounds, Taduran had taken full control. His jab-straight combinations repeatedly snapped Balunan’s head back.The champion’s experience showed, but so did the challenger’s resolve.

Balunan never backed down, never folded, and never let the cut end the biggest fight of his career.

Commentators expected him to quit on his stool after every round. The ring physician had checked on him more than once. Still, he stood up each time the bell rang, gloves raised, eyes locked on Taduran.

And in the championship rounds, Balunan showed some fight. Bloodied but unbowed, he fought with defiance, landing heavy counters and refused to let Taduran have the last word.When the final bell sounded, the scorecards read 117-111, 118-110, and 118-110—all for Taduran.

But the respect and admiration that followed wasn’t entirely for the champion, but it was for Balunan’s heart.

As the verdict was announced, Balunan flashed a smile wider than Taduran’s. The two embraced, then posed for photos, one with a belt, the other with the admiration of everyone who witnessed courage.

Balunan’s record now stands at 12 wins with seven knockouts against one loss. Taduran, 28, improved to 19-4-1 with 13 knockouts, successfully defending his title for the second time.

