Cebu City police: P100,000 reward up for info on suspect in Sudlon 2 shootout

This is the motorcycle that the police officers were riding when the shootout happened in Sudlon 2, Cebu City on Saturday evening. | Contributed photo via Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police here are offering a P100,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in the Sudlon 2 shootout in Cebu City.

This as they also clarified that the shootout, which claimed the life of a police officer, occurred during a surveillance operation and not during the service of a warrant as initially reported.

READ: Shootout in Sudlon 2, Cebu City: Police Captain dead, 3 suspects flee

On Sunday evening, October 26, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) released photos of the primary suspect, Leonardo “Jun” Manto Jr., following the announcement of the P100,000 reward for information that could lead to his arrest.

The announcement came a day after the shootout that left a police captain dead on Saturday, October 25, in Sitio Balaw, Barangay Sudlon 2.

Police said public assistance is crucial as the manhunt and case buildup continue.

Authorities further urged anyone with credible leads to report to the nearest police station, or dial 911, assuring that informants’ identities will remain confidential.

Surveillance operation clarified

Meanwhile, authorities clarified that the fatal encounter took place during a surveillance operation, not during the service of an arrest warrant.

According to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7), Police Captain Joel H. Deiparine and Police Executive Master Sergeant Artchel C. Tero, both from CIDG RFU-7, were conducting surveillance on suspects Leonardo “Jun” Manto Jr., Renante “Nante” Manto, and another unidentified companion as part of Oplan Paglalansag Omega, an operation targeting armed groups and alleged gun-for-hire activities.

While in the area, the suspects reportedly sensed the operatives’ presence and opened fire, hitting Deiparine in his face and body. He was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

READ: Reward goes up to P1.3 million; cops release sketch of suspect

The suspects, believed to be residents of Sitio Balaw, fled the scene after the exchange of gunfire.

Tero, meanwhile, sustained minor cuts and graze wounds while evading the bullets fired from a high-caliber rifle but was reported to be in stable condition as of this writing.

Probe underway

The PNP said the reward is being offered specifically for information leading to the capture of Leonardo “Jun” Manto Jr., identified as the primary suspect in the case.

The CIDG-7, in coordination with the CCPO, said hot pursuit operations are ongoing to track down the suspects.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP