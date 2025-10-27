Thresher sharks spotted off Negros Occidental

The city government of San Carlos City in Negros Occidental releases on Sunday, October 26, photos of thresher sharks sighted off a marine protected area in the city.

BACOLOD CITY, NEGROS OCCIDENTAL — Thresher sharks were spotted by a diving team at the Sipaway Island Marine Protected Area (MPA) in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

Their presence was captured in underwater videos by Lasse Gerres, Ronja Trübger, and the diving team from Whispering Palms/Sipaway Divers based in the city.

This is part of an assessment being conducted by Pacific Environment, a global organization working to protect the Pacific Ocean, combat the climate crisis, and advance environmental justice.

The divers from the organization were accompanied by personnel from the City Environment Management Office-Coastal Resources Management Division, the city government of San Carlos reported on its Facebook page on Sunday.

Thresher sharks are known to be a rare sight globally, which is why Malapascua Island in Cebu, where they have been spotted, has earned its reputation as a premier diving destination.

These sharks (Alopias spp.) are protected under Philippine laws under Republic Act 9147 (Wildlife Act) and Republic Act 8550 (Fisheries Code).

These laws help prevent overfishing and protect threatened marine species.

The San Carlos City post quoted the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as saying sharks play a key role in keeping our oceans healthy,

These sharks the help control fish populations, protect coral reefs and seagrass beds, improve fish genetics, and even support coastal economies through tourism, San Carlos City said.