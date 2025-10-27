Brother hacks, wounds sibling in Dalaguete, Cebu over favoritism feud

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A long brewing feud between siblings over the alleged favoritism of their late parents’ over one brother ended in a hacking attack which wounded one brother and the other one landing in jail.

The hacking attack happened last Saturday night, October 25, during the barangay fiesta in Barangay Catolohan, Dalaguete town in southern Cebu.

READ: Trisikad driver, who tried to hack partner with bolo knife, nabbed

Favoritism feud

As of this posting, one brother remains detained at the Dalaguete Police Station as policemen wait for the wounded brother to decide on pressing charges against his sibling.

“Kani nga managsuon, naa na gyud ni panag-away. Naa ni sila’y away gikan pa ni sa una tungod aning treatment sa ginikanan. Naa’y pabor-pabor,” said Police Senior Master Sergeant Leon Gesim, the case investigator of the Dalaguete Police Station, in an interview with CDN Digital on Monday, October 27.

(The siblings, they had a rift. They had a fight before because of their parents’ treatment of them. They (the parents) favored one of them.)

READ: Man injured after being hacked by brother out of jealousy in Toledo City

Gesim said that this was the root of the hacking, their long-standing feud over alleged favoritism of their late parents over one sibling.

How it happened

Authorities identified the suspect as Argerico Quilme Heredia, 52, the elder brother of the victim, who was identified as Eugenio Quilme Heredia, 45. Both are residents of Barangay Catolohan.

According to the Dalaguete Police Station, the incident happened around 7:40 p.m. at the house of their relative, Marvin Jorolan, where a drinking session was held as part of the barangay fiesta celebration.

READ: Grade 8 student stabs to death classmate in Parañaque City

Investigators said the brothers were drinking together when Argerico suddenly attacked Eugenio with a bolo, hacking the latter without provocation, hitting him in the head and right leg.

The wounded victim managed to call for help from Jorolan, who intervened and subdued the suspect after a brief scuffle.

Barangay officials later responded and held Argerico before turning him over to the Dalaguete Police Station at around 9:50 p.m. the same night.

Wounded brother rushed to hospital

Eugenio was rushed to Isidro Kintanar District Hospital in Argao for treatment and was discharged later that day after receiving stitches for his injuries.

As of this writing, Eugenio has yet to decide whether to file a case against his brother. The suspect remains in police custody pending further action from the victim.

Dalaguete is a municipality in the Province of Cebu which is located 82 kilometers south of Cebu City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP