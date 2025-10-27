NBA: Spurs pay tribute to Popovich before Wemby sparks win

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs fires up the crowd during the game against the Brooklyn Nets in second half at Frost Bank Center on October 26, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. | Ronald Cortes/Getty Images/AFP

WASHINGTON, United States — On a Sunday when the San Antonio Spurs paid tribute to long-time coach Gregg Popovich, Victor Wembanyama made sure the unbeaten NBA club celebrated a victory as well.

The 7-foot-4 (2.224m) French center scored 31 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, blocked six shots, passed off four assists and made three steals to spark the Spurs over Brooklyn 118-107.

“I missed the energy so much,” Wembanyama told the crowd at the Spurs’ home opener. “I knew you guys were going to show up so we had to show up for you all.”

Wemby’s combined 100 points in first 3 games

Wembanyama has a combined 100 points and 18 blocked shots over the first three games of the regular season, a feat no other NBA player has ever managed.

“He’s doing a great job,” Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson said of the Frenchman.

San Antonio improved to 3-0 to start the campaign while the Nets, despite 40 points from Cam Thomas, fell to 0-3.

“Nothing like winning,” said Wembanyama. “It feels great. It feels like where we should be. It definitely gives a boost for motivation.”

Reports being a ‘bully’

Told of reports he enjoys being a “bully,” Wembanyama replied, “I’m not sure this is a label you can put on me but (playing with physicality) is one of the things I think about.”

Terence Mann’s jumper lifted Brooklyn within 108-107 with 2:47 remaining but the Spurs answered with a 10-0 closing run, “Wemby” hitting two free throws and a dunk in the concluding spurt.

New banner: Pop 1,390

Without ceremony or fanfare, the Spurs displayed a new banner among the list of retired player numbers hanging from their arena ceiling that said: “Pop 1,390” and below a Spurs logo the words “Hall of Fame.”

“That’s probably the way Pop would have wanted it,” Wembanyama said. “For sure it should be up there.”

The banner recognized Popovich’s NBA record total of 1,390 career coaching triumphs and his 2023 enshrinement into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

There were five stars across the top of the banner, one for each of the five NBA titles the Spurs won under Popovich’s guidance.

Popovich suffered a stroke

Popovich, 76, suffered a stroke last November and stepped down as coach of the Spurs five games into the 2024-25 campaign with Johnson promoted to replace him on an interim then permanent basis.

Three-time NBA Coach of the Year Popovich, who guided the United States to Tokyo Olympic gold, spent 29 seasons as coach of the Spurs and now serves as president of basketball operations.

The NBA is still reeling from the arrests of Miami guard Terry Rozier and Portland head coach Chauncey Billups as part of an FBI investigation into sports betting and gambling.

Both Rozier and Billups have been placed on administrative leave by the league. They have denied any wrongdoing through their lawyers.

Miami, Portland, Lakers

Miami improved to 2-0 since Rozier’s arrest with a 115-107 home triumph over New York as Norman Powell scored 29 points and Bam Adebayo added 19 points and 13 rebounds. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 37 points.

The Portland Trail Blazers suffered their first loss under Brazilian interim head coach Tiago Splitter, falling 114-107 at the Los Angeles Clippers.

With LeBron James and Luka Doncic sidelined by injuries, the Los Angeles Lakers got 51 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists from Austin Reaves in a 127-120 victory at Sacramento.

Doncic will be out at least a week with a left finger sprain and lower left leg bruise.

Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball had a triple double with 38 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists to spark the Hornets over host Washington 139-113.

Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points and Evan Mobley added 23 to lead Cleveland’s 118-113 home victory over Milwaukee, which had 40 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Edwards out early

Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards played only three minutes against visiting Indiana due to what the Timberwolves called right hamstring tightness in a 114-110 triumph over the Pacers.

Julius Randle led the T-Wolves with 31 points while Pascal Siakam had 33 for Indiana.

Host Detroit had 25 points from Cade Cunningnham plus 24 points and 17 rebounds from Jalen Duren in a 119-113 victory over Boston despite Jaylen Brown’s 41 points for the Celtics.

