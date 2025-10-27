Cesafi: UC tightens grip on top spot with win over USJ-R

UC Webmasters | Cesafi Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters continued their dominant run in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament, securing a 64-55 victory over the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars on Sunday, October 26, at the Cebu Coliseum.

With the win, UC not only bagged their seventh victory of the season but also extended their current winning streak to five games. More importantly, they reinforced their position at the top of the standings with a 7-1 record, while the defending champions, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, trail closely behind with a 6-2 record.

Meanwhile, USJ-R finished their first-round campaign with a 3-4 slate. They currently occupy the fifth spot as they head into the second round of the tournament.

Veteran forward Luther Leonard was the standout performer for UC, leading the charge with 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting, along with eight rebounds and three assists. Guard Joseph Arth Nalos added 11 points off the bench, while Neon Chavez and Niño Jeff Atunay combined for 14 points. John Clark Angelio contributed eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

For USJ-R, El John Lacaya paced the Jaguars with 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, and one steal in a losing effort.

UC built a comfortable 14-point lead, 62-48, entering the final period after battling USJ-R through eight lead changes and eight ties. The Webmasters dominated in the paint, outscoring USJ-R 34-24 inside. UC’s bench, spearheaded by Nalos, proved to be a difference-maker, contributing a total of 29 points compared to USJ-R’s 21.

In addition, UC’s strong rebounding performance played a pivotal role in their victory. They outrebounded USJ-R 50-38 and scored 13 second-chance points, while USJ-R managed just four.

CIT-U 63, UP Cebu 61

In the day’s other game, the Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U) Wildcats snapped a three-game losing streak with a hard-fought 63-61 win over the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons.

The victory marked a much-needed boost for CIT-U as they began their second-round campaign, improving to a 2-6 record. On the other hand, UP Cebu remains at the bottom of the standings with a 1-6 record.

Jerian Marc Abello led CIT-U with 17 points, four rebounds, one steal, and one assist, while Keith Piodo added 11 points. Despite a stellar individual performance by Andrew Padilla, who posted a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds, UP Cebu struggled with a depleted roster, missing seven players.

