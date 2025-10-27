Cesafi: CEC Dragons stretch win streak, routs SCSC Baby Warriors

CEC Dragons. | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons continued their hot streak in the Cesafi Season 25 high school basketball tournament, picking up their fifth straight win with a commanding 74-59 victory over the struggling San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors on Sunday, October 26, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Dragons solidified their hold on the top spot with a 5-1 record, while the Baby Warriors remained winless at 0-6.

Four CEC players scored in double figures, showcasing the team’s depth and balance. Mart Justine Parilla led the charge with 15 points, nine rebounds, three steals, and two assists—just shy of a double-double. Reyvene Arobo matched his output with 15 points, six boards, three steals, and a block. Llouie Jay Estorba added 14 points, while Mohammad Dimaporo dominated the paint with a 10-point, 17-rebound double-double.

Neil Ashley Ibarita paced SCSC with 19 points, seven rebounds, and three steals, while John Buslon chipped in 10 points in another tough loss for the Baby Warriors.

CEC had to battle early, enduring nine lead changes and three ties before settling in. The Baby Warriors even held a slim 32-31 halftime advantage, but the Dragons regrouped after the break, erupting for a 26-point third quarter to build a 57-46 lead heading into the final period. From there, they never looked back, cruising to a 17-point win.

UCLM 80, UC Main 77

In the other game, the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters edged their sister team, the UC Main Baby Webmasters, 80-77, to improve to 5-2.

Dan Mitchell Ferraren put on an MVP-caliber performance, firing 27 points along with five rebounds, two steals, and an assist. Noel Lingoste added 12 points, while Angel Cayobit and John Torrevilla scored 11 each.

For UC Main, John Perdon Suico tallied a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds. Allen Doverte added 13 points, while Marty Sotto and John Giganto contributed 11 and 10, respectively, as UC Main fell to 2-3 in the standings.

