GCash: No Evidence of Breach; Investigation Confirms Systems Secure and Alleged Dataset Inconsistent with Cash Records

GCash is aware of an online post alleging that user information is being sold on the dark web.

The security and privacy of our users remain our highest priority. We take these allegations seriously and immediately launched an investigation with our cybersecurity experts and relevant authorities to verify the authenticity of these claims.

Initial findings show that the alleged dataset does not match the data structure used within GCash systems. Further analysis reveals that it includes individuals who are not Cash users, and that many entries appear incomplete, inconsistent, or invalid. These findings strongly indicate that the material being circulated did not originate from GCash.

At this time, there is no evidence of any breach in GCash systems. All customer accounts and funds remain secure.

We continue to work closely with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the National Privacy Commission (NPC), and the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) to validate information from all possible sources and ensure that our systems remain protected.

We urge users to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity only through official GCash channels. Visit the GCash Help Center at https://help.gcash.com or via customer service chatbot Gigi on the Cash app. Users may also call the Cash hotline at 2882.

GCash remains fully committed to safeguarding customer data, strengthening our defenses, and upholding the trust of millions of Filipinos.