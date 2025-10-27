Sudlon shootout suspects’ bounty: Cebu City ups reward to P200,000

This is the motorcycle that the police officers were riding when the shootout happened in Sudlon 2, Cebu City on Saturday evening. | Contributed photo via Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government will give an additional ₱100,000 cash reward for information about the suspects of the Sudlon 2 shootout on October 25, 2025.

Mayor Nestor Archival announced during a press conference on October 27 that this would add on to the initial ₱100,000 reward offered by the Police Regional Office 7.

“Ato nang icondemn; dili na maayo nga nahitabo. Kaning mga tawhana [police officers], igo ra sad ni nituman sa ilang duty,” he said.

(We condemn that. What happened wasn’t right. The police officers were just doing their duty.)

Police Captain Charisma Gonzales, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) information officer, shared that the information gathered would eventually lead to the arrest of the suspects who claimed the life of a police officer and injured another.

P100,000 from Cebu City

“We are happy to hear that the City Mayor committed an additional P100,000 reward money. Now, a total of P200,000 will be given to anyone who can give information about the whereabouts of the suspects,” she said.

Gonzales also urged the three suspects to surrender and clear their names.

“Mas maayo if iclear nila ilang pangalan. If in case naa silay reason on what really transpired during that incident, mas better if sila ang moappear para we can hear their side also,” she said.

(It would be better if they clear their name. If they have a reason or explanation, it would be best if they appear themselves so we can also hear their side of what really happened during that incident.)

Suspects still at large

On the evening of October 25, Police Captain Joel Deiparine of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Lapu-Lapu City Field Unit was killed, and Police Executive Master Sergeant Artchel Tero was injured during a surveillance operation in Brgy. Sudlon 2, Cebu City.

The CCPO identified the suspects as Leonardo “Jun” Manto Jr., Renante “Nante” Manto, and one unidentified accomplice.

The men were reportedly being monitored by CIDG operatives under Oplan Paglalansag Omega, an anti-criminality campaign against armed groups and suspected gun-for-hire operations.

On October 26, the CCPO offered a ₱100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of primary suspect Jun Manto Jr. along with his photo.

Gonzales said that public cooperation is needed to locate the suspect and help with the case.

“Last night, we announced the reward, but until now, our office has not received any information yet from the general public,” she said.

‘Seek help from the government’

Meanwhile, Mayor Archival expressed that the government would offer more livelihood programs, skills training, and jobs to help residents and prevent crime in the city.

“Ang akong gihangyo sa mga tao nga naay di maayo na gipanghuna-huna—you stop it. Go to my office, and unsa inyo gusto ipatabang, tabangan nato,” he said.

(I’m asking those who may be thinking of doing something bad—stop it. Come to my office, and whatever help you need, we’ll find a way to assist you.)

He added that police officers must be extra cautious during duty to avoid similar incidents.

“Right now, it’s very important that you be more careful. We never know the situation,” he said.

