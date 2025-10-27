Cesafi: UP Cebu faces USJ-R in rematch, CEC takes on USPF

One of the highlights during USJ-R and UP Cebu’s first round game in Cesafi. | Sugbuanong Kodaker

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The second round of the Cesafi Season 25 basketball tournament heats up on Tuesday, October 28, with two exciting matchups at the Cebu Coliseum.

In the collegiate division, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars and the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons will look to bounce back after tough losses last Sunday.

Rematch

The Jaguars fell to the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 55-64, while the Fighting Maroons suffered a heartbreaking 61-63 defeat against the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Wildcats.

This will also be a rematch for the USJ-R and UP Cebu after their first round match last October 14 where the former won, 66-60.

Both teams are eager to return to the win column, but only one will prevail when they clash at 6:45 p.m. USJ-R currently sits at No. 5 in the standings with a 3-4 record, while UP Cebu remains at the bottom as the only team with a single win this season.

High School Division, CEC

Earlier at 5:15 p.m., the high school division takes the spotlight as the red-hot Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons face the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers.

The Dragons are riding high after extending their winning streak to five games, seizing the top spot in the standings with a 5-1 slate. The Baby Panthers, meanwhile, are holding on to the No. 4 position with a 3-2 record—tied with Benedicto College (BC) and the CIT-U Junior Wildcats.

USPF last saw action about two weeks ago when they defeated the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, raising mild concerns about possible rust heading into this matchup.

Still, the Baby Panthers have enough firepower to challenge CEC’s explosive lineup. USPF will bank on Jack Robert Cox, Champ Davidson Brigoli, and Luke Brent Dy to counter the Dragons’ top guns Kenneth Fuller, Llouie Estorba, and Mart Justine Parilla.

