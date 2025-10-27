Batang Pinoy: Cebu City off to blazing start with 7 golds

Cebu City’s delegation headed by CCSC Chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejano (holding the Sto. Nino image) during the opening ceremony. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Niños collected seven gold medals in the first two days of action in the Batang Pinoy 2025 National Championships in General Santos City.

As of this writing, the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) reported that the delegation had so far tallied seven golds, two silvers, and two bronzes.

First gold

Cebu City’s first medal came from cyclist Jhan Zoe Canaza, who ruled the boys’ 12-13 criterium race with a time of 26 minutes and 49 seconds. He outpaced Panabo City’s Myron Pulmones and South Cotabato’s Dylan Louie Saab, who both clocked 27:51.

On Monday, Canaza, a student of Punta Princesa Elementary School, added a silver medal in the individual time trial (ITT) event. He finished in 11:56, just five seconds behind Tarlac’s Ronjie Salcedo (11:51), while Baguio City’s Lee Orpilla settled for bronze in 11:59.

Weightlifters

Meanwhile, Cebu City’s weightlifters, mentored by Olympian coaches Ramon Solis and Christopher Bureros, added two golds and two bronzes.

Kemuel Luke Ubanan topped the boys’ 11-year-old division, while Shinichi Blythe Catingub of Pasil Elementary School captured gold in the girls’ 12-year-old category. MC Niño Bacaro and Alexa Bacaro contributed a bronze medal each in their respective divisions.

Swimming, archery

Cebu City also struck gold in swimming through Bill Bradley Espinosa, who dominated the boys’ 16-17 50-meter backstroke. The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters varsity swimmer, trained by coach Karen Indaya, clocked 28.55 seconds to beat South Cotabato’s Rexcel Paul Magan (28.71) and Tagbilaran’s John Sylvester Dequina (29.39).

The biggest haul came from young archer Dheniel Ceballos of Don Carlos A. Gothong Memorial National High School, who swept three gold medals in the 12-year-old category. Ceballos ruled the first distance, second distance, and double distance events.

Chess

Adding to Cebu City’s medal count was chess player Adina Vera Kwan, who pocketed a silver in the under-12 girls’ standard event with 7.5 points after nine rounds.

In the latest medal standings, Manila leads with six golds, four silvers, and three bronzes. Quezon City follows with a 3-1-2 tally, while host General Santos City is in third with 3-1-1.

Cebu City’s medals have yet to be reflected in the official standings, but once included, the Niños are expected to break into the top five after two days of competition.

