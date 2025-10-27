US ‘doomsday plane’ lands in PH for refueling, crew rest

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Air Force (PAF) on Monday confirmed that a U.S. Boeing E-4B aircraft — nicknamed doomsday plane as it can survive nuclear attack — landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Sunday and stayed overnight for refueling and crew rest.

“This aircraft has diplomatic clearance, but there is no VIP (very important person) visit to the Philippines associated with it,” it added.

Advanced Airborne Post, Nightwatch aircraft

The PAF also said it has assisted the plane on this diplomatic layover. It departed at around 11:38 a.m. Monday.

The E-4B, also known as the “Advanced Airborne Post” or “Nightwatch” aircraft, was modified from the Boeing 747-200B for the U.S. National Emergency Command Post (NEACP) Program.

There are only four such aircraft in the U.S. Air Force inventory.

Drones promising for PH defense

As this developed, Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said drone systems are one of the areas that can thrive for the Philippines ‘ Self-Reliant Defense Posture (SRDP) program.

Teodoro, in his speech at the Navy’s Drone Warfare Summit delivered by Assistant Secretary for Defense Technology Research and Industry Development Augusto Gaite, said Filipino engineers and innovators are now developing prototype systems for surveillance, logistics, disaster response and maritime domain awareness.

The Navy’s Drone Warfare Summit is set from Monday to Wednesday at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center, Olongapo City, Zambales.

“The challenge now is now to scale these innovations, to bridge the gap between prototype and production, between concept and capability,” Teodoro said.

The DND chief also added that the rapid evolution of drone systems, whether in the air, on land, at sea, has fundamentally changed the way nations prepare and respond to threats. (PNA)

