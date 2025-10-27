Kalag-Kalag rule: Cebu City bans vendors inside public cemeteries

Flower vendors at the Calamba Cemetery start to set up shop on this October 28, 2023 photo as they expect more visitors at the cemetery as Kalag-Kalag draws near. | CDN Digital| Recca Romulo [FILE PHOTO]

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To avoid overcrowding, vendors will not be allowed to sell inside public cemeteries during the upcoming All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival announced in a press briefing on October 27, 2025, that vendors would instead be provided designated spaces outside cemeteries with no permits needed.

“So far, walay gitugtan na maninda sulod sa minteryo. Kung naa man gud magtinda, magcongregate ang mga tao,” he said.

(So far, no one is allowed to sell inside the cemetery. If vendors are allowed, people will tend to gather around them.)

Green zones

Archival said that vendors might only sell within “green zones,” which had yet to be finalized by the city government.

“Karon gidesignate nga asa makapaninda. Mao nang ginganlan og ‘green zones,’ ug kinsa ang mga tao nga wala diha, di pwede na makapaninda,” he said.

(Specific areas have been designated for selling. These are called “green zones,” and anyone not assigned to these areas is not allowed to sell.)

Kalag-Kalag preparations underway

Meanwhile, the city government has been closely coordinating with the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and other relevant departments to ensure public safety and order.

A total of 2,393 combined personnel will be deployed to carry out anti-crime operations, traffic management, crowd control, and checkpoint patrols across major cemeteries.

City coordinates with barangays

The city is also coordinating with barangays to ensure clear entry and exit routes in case of emergencies or aftershocks, preventing crowd congestion and stampedes.

Traffic rerouting and parking areas near cemeteries are being arranged in coordination with the Cebu City Transportation Office, including alternative parking sites.

Mayor checks cemeteries

“Nagsuroy na ta and gipangitaan natog area asa naay open sa mga kamenteryohan. Like sa Talamban, hangyuon nato ang school unat na didto sila maka-parking,” he said.

(We already went around and we looked for areas near the cemeteries, which are open. For example, in Talamban, we’ll request the school there to allow parking in their area.)

Archival also recently visited the Calamba and Pardo cemeteries to check ongoing clean-up operations, which would be expected to be completed by today or tomorrow.

City gives reminders

Archival reminded that alcoholic drinks, sharp objects, and firearms would strictly be prohibited inside cemeteries, and individuals under the influence of alcohol would not be allowed entry.

Public cemeteries will remain open 24 hours on October 30 and 31, and visitors may stay as long as they remain respectful and avoid loud or disruptive behavior.

An executive order outlining the full guidelines for the observance is expected to be issued as soon as possible.

Around 60,000 people are expected to visit the Calamba Cemetery alone. The city’s operations plan for the Kalag-Kalag will cover 21 cemeteries—13 urban and eight rural.

