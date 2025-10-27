Palawan town mayor, wife convicted by court for child abuse

A regional trial court in Palawan has convicted Culion Mayor Cesar de Vera and his wife, Maria Virginia de Vera, a former town mayor, for child abuse in violation of Section 10(a) of Republic Act No. 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act. INQUIRER FILES

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY — Culion Mayor Cesar de Vera and his wife Maria Virginia de Vera, who is a former town mayor, has been convicted by a regional trial court in Palawan for child abuse.

This was in violation of the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act or Section 10(a) of Republic Act No. 7610.

READ: Sandiganbayan orders arrest of ex-mayor of Negros Occ town

Four to six years in prison

The couple was sentenced to four to six years in prison by acting presiding Judge Ryan Hartzell C. Balisacan of the Coron Regional Trial Court Branch 163 in a decision released last Friday, Oct. 24.

The court also ordered the couple to pay a fine amounting to P15,000 and P40,000 in moral and exemplary damages to the complainant’s family.

READ: Pampanga child abuse: DSWD to file cases vs. head of care facility

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by the parents of a then-15-year-old minor who accused the de Veras of physically abusing him while he was at the Culion Municipal Police Station in June 2018.

Allegations denied, ruling to be challenged

Mayor de Vera has denied the allegations, saying they would challenge the ruling.

He said they respected the decision of the RTC, but we would elevate the case to the Court of Appeals.

“We believe that justice and truth will prevail. This is the process according to law,” de Vera said in a statement./coa

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP