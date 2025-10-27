CABC BOYSEN CUP: Buhawe drops 28 as Virtuoso fends off Knoxout

John Therese Buhawe of Virtuoso in action. | CABC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — John Therese Buhawe put on a scoring clinic, firing 28 points to lift Virtuoso past Knoxout, 74-67, in the ongoing Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 3rd Boysen Cup on Sunday, October 26, at the Game Changer Gym in Mandaue City.

Buhawe, one of the league’s most prolific scorers, shot an efficient 12-of-21 from the field for a 57 percent clip. He also added seven rebounds, four steals, and two assists in an all-around standout performance.

Philip Bryan Alegado and Ian Ed Lapina provided solid support for Virtuoso. Alegado finished with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Lapina added 11 points, seven boards, and three blocks.

Knoxout’s offense was led by James Nacario with 19 points and Zach Elisha Go with 17.

In another game, defending champion Healthy Home cruised to an 84-69 win over Color Series behind Anthony Bajenting’s 26-point outburst. Bajenting also tallied five rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Mark Paradero and Elmo Ubanan chipped in 15 points apiece for the defending champs, while Jhazriel Jumola led Color Series with 14.

Meanwhile, Nation survived a late rally from Titan Superflex to escape with a thrilling 86-85 victory — the tightest game of the night.

Michael Cinco paced Nation with 24 points, while Edilberto Sanchez and Kim Rebosura added 18 and 12, respectively.

Despite Lemuel Aspacio’s game-high 26 points, Titan Superflex fell short after nearly erasing a 23-point deficit in the second half. They outscored Nation, 16-6, in the final quarter but ran out of time as Nation held on until the final buzzer.

