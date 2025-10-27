Mandaue keeps P4.5-B budget for 2026 to maintain fiscal stability

Mandaue City Hall. | CDN Digital File Photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The city government will maintain its ₱4.5-billion annual budget for 2026, keeping it at the same level as this year with only minimal reallocations aimed at stabilizing local finances.

Although the total budget remains unchanged, allocations were reassessed to improve efficiency, with education, health, and social services continuing as top priorities.

Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano said the decision ensures the city’s financial plan remains realistic and aligned with actual revenues, following consecutive shortfalls — about P200 million in local revenues and a deficit in the Special Education Fund (SEF) over the past two years.

“Atoa lang gipabilin lang sa ingun ana nga kantidad para ma-align ta — more realistic, dili bloated ang projected,” the mayor said.

(We kept it at the same amount so that our projections are more realistic and not bloated.)

Ouano explained that while budget allocations usually increase every year, Mandaue opted not to raise the 2026 budget due to revenue shortfalls. Maintaining the P4.5-billion budget allows the city to avoid overspending while still prioritizing essential services and ensuring that resources are used efficiently.

“Not exactly the same as last year. We reviewed the allocation to make it more suitable and useful, more efficient ang atong service,” he added.

(It’s not exactly the same as last year. We reviewed the allocation to make it more suitable and useful so that our services become more efficient.)

Following the City Treasurer’s Office report on the revenue shortfall and SEF deficit, Ouano recently directed the implementation of austerity measures. Offices have been instructed to cut non-essential expenses such as training, official travel, and venue rentals.

Councilor Joel Seno, chairman of the Committee on Appropriations, Budget, and Finance, said the proposed 2026 budget aligns with Ouano’s approach, with only minimal adjustments between departments to ensure resources are efficiently allocated to priority sectors. The P4.5-billion budget was passed on first reading during the City Council’s regular session on Monday, October 27.

Meanwhile, the construction of a modern city hospital and a new Mandaue City College building will be funded by the national government through the Office of Congresswoman Emmarie “Lollipop” Ouano-Dizon and supporting senators. The two projects, estimated at around P1.5 billion, are targeted to begin next year.

“The city only allocated a supplemental budget this year for soil testing at Mandaue City College. Walay gi-allocate nga budget ang city for the building itself. Ang atoang role is coordination lang, kay kung ato pa gyud i-budgetan sa city fund, masamot ta og kadeficit,” Ouano said.

(The city only allocated a supplemental budget for soil testing at Mandaue City College. There’s no budget allocation for the building itself. Our role is mainly coordination because if we fund it using city funds, our deficit will worsen.)

These projects will allow the city to improve healthcare and higher education infrastructure without further straining local finances.

