Rivamonte formally installed as Mandaue City College president

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The new president of Mandaue City College (MCC), Dr. Joey U. Rivamonte, was formally installed during an investiture ceremony on Monday, October 27, at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Rivamonte’s confirmation by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) fulfills the final key requirement for MCC to apply for Institutional Recognition. Once granted, the college can proceed with its UniFAST application to reinstate free tuition for its students.

Since MCC’s previous officers-in-charge were unable to secure CSC approval, Rivamonte’s appointment marks a crucial step toward achieving the college’s long-term goals.

Rivamonte outlined his priorities as president, which include streamlining administrative processes, securing Institutional Recognition, and preparing for UniFAST coverage once recognition is granted.

MCC was delisted from the government’s free tuition program in 2022 by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) for failing to comply with the requirements of the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act.

Since then, the city government has been shouldering tuition for over 2,000 students, allocating around P40 million annually from the local budget.

Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano welcomed Rivamonte’s confirmation, saying it would allow the city to redirect the P40 million funds to other social services.

“The city believes that education is the foundation of progress. Through Mandaue City College, young Mandauehanons are given a fair chance to study and succeed without the burden of expensive tuition fees,” he said.

Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon added,

“Nakita na nato nga nagkuyog na, nagkahiusa na ang local ug national nga mga opisyales sa Mandaue City. With Dr. Rivamonte’s leadership, we hope Mandaue City College will align with the goals of our city leaders, bringing MCC to greater heights.”(We can now see the unity between the local and national officials of Mandaue City. With Dr. Rivamonte’s leadership, we hope that Mandaue City College will align with the goals of our city leaders and bring MCC to greater heights.)

A new MCC campus is expected to rise at Norkis Park in Barangay Looc—one of the city government’s priority projects. The construction is being supported by funding from the national government through the Office of Congresswoman Ouano-Dizon and several senators.

“Mandaue City College holds a very special place in my heart because during the time of my father, the late mayor Thadeo ‘Teddy’ Ouano, the college was established,” she added.

The investiture ceremony was attended by city officials, CHED representatives, MCC students, and other stakeholders.

