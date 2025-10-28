Kalag-Kalag 2025: Cebu City police prepare for full deployment

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) personnel | CDN Photo / Emmariel Ares [file photo]

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is set to deploy more than 1,200 personnel across the city as part of its security preparations for Kalag-Kalag 2025, aiming to ensure a safe and orderly observance of the annual tradition.

City officials, police, and representatives from various government agencies met on Monday, October 27, at the Cebu City Hall to finalize the Undas 2025 deployment plan.

READ: Kalag-Kalag rule: Cebu City bans vendors inside public cemeteries

The meeting, presided over by Mayor Nestor Archival, focused on crowd control, traffic management, emergency response, and security measures in cemeteries, transport terminals, and other public areas expected to draw large crowds.

Mayor Archival emphasized the importance of coordination among agencies to prevent incidents and maintain order during the observance.

“Undas (or Kalag-Kalag) is a time for reflection and remembrance, and it is our shared responsibility to maintain peace, order, and safety for everyone. Through proactive coordination and unified effort, we can assure our constituents of a safe and solemn observance,” he said.

READ: Pagasa: Rainy Undas possible

According to Police Captain Charisma Gonzales, CCPO information officer, the city police will begin skeletal deployment on October 28, with full deployment starting on October 30 as part of its full alert status.

This means all 1,258 CCPO personnel will be on duty, with day-offs or leaves waived, except for medical or emergency reasons.

Security focus areas

Gonzales said the initial focus of deployment would be seaports, bus terminals, and other transport hubs, where an influx of passengers would be expected as residents travel to their hometowns or visit cemeteries.

Major cemeteries in the city have been identified as high-traffic areas. These include Queen City Memorial Garden, Carreta Catholic Cemetery, Doña Pepang Cemetery, Cebu Veterans Memorial Park, Cebu Memorial Park (CEMPark), and public cemeteries in Talamban, Calamba, Cabantan, and Poblacion Pardo.

READ: PNP deploys over 31,000 cops nationwide for Undas 2025

Gonzales said around 20 police officers would be assigned to each of these sites, supported by personnel from the Barangay Peace and Security Office (BPSO) and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO).

In total, 50 to 70 security and emergency personnel are expected to be stationed in each major cemetery.

Surveillance and monitoring

The CCPO has directed chiefs of police from Cebu City police stations to coordinate with cemetery administrators and churches regarding the installation and monitoring of CCTV cameras.

Gonzales said while full details on CCTV coverage were still being gathered, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) had long required such systems in areas of convergence.

“As of now, wala pa mi nakuha jud nga full details as to mga cemeteries nga naa’y mga CCTVs but they were asked jud. Even before, naa na ma’y directive ang DILG ana nga mga areas, mga place of convergence, naa ju’y CCTVs. To be honest, CCTVs really play a great part jud sa mga mahitabo and eventually in the investigation,” she said.

(As of now, we have not gathered full details as to the cemeteries which have CCTVs, but they were really asked about it. Even before, there has already been a directive by the DILG on those areas, places of convergence, there should be CCTVs. To be honest, CCTVs really play a great part on what would happen and eventually in the investigation.)

She added that body-worn cameras might also be used at checkpoints or during operations, depending on availability.

Crime prevention and coordination

With the approach of the Ber months, Gonzales further warned that various criminal schemes typically emerge during the holiday season.

To counter this, police presence will be increased, particularly in transport and commercial areas.

The CCPO is also coordinating with the Philippine Coast Guard and maritime police units to bolster security around coastal areas and ports.

Authorities urged the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or incidents through the Unified 911 emergency hotline.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP