Cebu City police: 6 nabbed, 560 minors rescued in weeklong operations

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) personnel are seen in this August 18, 2024.| CDN Photo/ Emmariel Ares [FILE PHOTO]

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Six individuals, including five alleged drug personalities and one armed suspect were arrested, while more than 500 minors were rescued in a weeklong series of police operations under Oplan Bulabog and Oplan Bakal-Sita across Cebu City.

According to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the intensified operations, conducted from October 20 to 26, aimed to curb criminality and strengthen public safety in coordination with the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

READ: Domestic abuse: Cebu City sees rise in cases — WCPC

Drug operations

During the week, CCPO Acting City Director Police Colonel Enrico Evangelista Figueroa, said five suspected drug personalities were arrested in separate anti-drug operations during the week.

Confiscated from the suspects were around two grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P13,600.

Consequently, the arrested suspects are now facing charges for violation of Section 11, Article 2 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

READ: Cebu City buy-bust: Three nabbed in Brgy. Sawang Calero drug den

Illegal firearms seized

In a separate operation, police also apprehended one individual for illegal possession of a firearm—a violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

According to authorities, this underscores their continuing effort to eliminate loose firearms that threaten public safety.

READ: Farmer nabbed in Davao del Sur drug bust

Minors rescued in curfew enforcement

Meanwhile, a total of 560 minors were rescued for curfew violations as part of the city’s youth protection initiative.

The minors were turned over to social welfare offices for intervention and counseling to prevent possible exploitation and involvement in criminal activities.

Establishment inspections

As part of its broader crime prevention drive, CCPO personnel conducted 2,705 inspections of business establishments to ensure compliance with city ordinances and national laws.

During the same period, the Cebu City Environment and Sanitation Enforcement Team (CESET) issued 27 citation tickets for minor infractions, including smoking in public places and public urination.

Community-based law enforcement

CCPO said the operations were carried out with the support of local government units, force multipliers, and other partner agencies, reflecting a community-based approach to law enforcement.

Colonel Figueroa reaffirmed CCPO’s commitment to maintaining peace and order in the city through sustained anti-crime and anti-drug operations.

“We will sustain these operations to ensure the safety of every Cebuanos. The CCPO remains steadfast in its duty to protect and serve,” he said in a statement.

Police urged residents to continue cooperating with authorities by reporting suspicious activities to help sustain peace, discipline, and safety across Cebu City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP