Life among the Dead: The embalmer who found his purpose in fear

THE afternoon was gray and heavy at the cemetery in A. Lopez, Barangay Labangon, in Cebu City.

From a distance, a young boy named Oliver Nacion stopped mid-play, his eyes caught by the slow, solemn rhythm of a burial. The wails of the grieving echoed through the damp air, mingling with the rustle of grass underfoot.

He froze in silence. Hands gripped the tattered, untidy clothes. He did not move. The sight of the coffin sent a chill crawling up his spine.

He knew what it meant when people cried like that. He knew someone inside that white wooden box was gone. Yet, even as curiosity tugged at him, fear held him back. He could only watch from afar, his heart hammering, unwilling to go any nearer.

“Actually, among balay daplin ra sa menteryo sa Bonbonan. Magduwa-duwa ko anang menteryo… [pero] mahadlok gyud ko og lungon, mahadlok ko og patay,” Oliver recalled, now 49.

(Actually, our house is just beside the cemetery in Bonbonan. I play at the cemetery…[but] I am scared of coffins, I am scared of the dead.)

A. Lopez cemetery, Labangon, Cebu City | Image via Google Maps

Oliver grew up in Bonbonan, Labangon in Cebu City in a small house right beside the cemetery. It was a perfect irony that he would only come to appreciate later in life.

As a boy, he wanted to become a policeman or a teacher, someone in uniform. Perhaps, someone far from the quiet company of the dead. Never did he imagine that his life would one day unfold among coffins, candles, and cold rooms filled with the scent of formalin.

But life, as it often does, had other plans.

One day, without warning, the boy who once trembled at the sight of a coffin found himself standing over one, his hands steady, his heart strangely calm, as he began to embalm his first body.

READ: ‘I embalmed my own children’: The untold story of an embalmer

Carved by chance

For two decades now, Oliver Nacion has worked in the still company of the departed. A licensed embalmer and mortician today, he has devoted nearly half his life to preparing the dead for their final rest, becoming the last pair of hands to touch them and the last eyes to see them whole.

Beyond his work at the funeral home, he is also a licensed professional teacher, now completing his master’s degree.

“Wala gyud ko magdahom nga muabot ko ani….Mura siya’g tadhana nga gihatag sa Ginoo,” he said.

(I was not expecting that I would reach this…It just seemed fate that God has given me.)

READ: Faithful urged: Shun horror themes during ‘Undas’

Oliver Nacion demonstrates the embalming process using the tools he referred to as essential for the procedure.

But Oliver’s story did not begin in a morgue. It began under the sun, on construction sites where dust filled the air and the rhythm of hammering marked the long, hot days.

After graduating from Don Sergio Osmeña Memorial High School, he did not go to college. At the time, finishing high school was considered enough, so he immediately set out to find work.

He started as a construction laborer, his hands calloused from cement and steel. Over the years, his reliability and work ethic earned him the trust to lead projects as a foreman. Then in 2005, his team was assigned to build a funeral home in Danao City, a project that, little did he know, would change the course of his life.

“Ako namay nagdala sa construction sa akong amo. Usa sa among gitukod kay ang punerarya sa Danao… ang St. Peter,” he recalled.

(I am now the one handling the construction of my boss. One of our projects was the funeral parlor in Danao … the St. Peter.)

“Niana ang manager, ‘Oliver, driver diay ka?’ Niingon ko, ‘Yes, ma’am.’ Giingnan ko niya nga apply kay gakulang daw sila og driver,” he said.

(The manager said that you are Oliver? I said Yes, ma’am. She told me that you apply we lack a driver.)

At the time, he was earning just over P300 a day in construction, already above the P241 minimum wage. Still, he accepted the new job, not for the pay, but for the stability and benefits it offered, even if it meant confronting the fear he had carried since childhood.

“Naabot ra gyud nga nawala ang kahadlok kay naa nakoy pamilya nga gibuhi. Unya, sa construction man gud after human sa usa ka project, mangita na pod og laing projec. Pero ari sa punerarya bisan pa og walay patay, naa gihapon trabaho. Maoy akong gipangita stable job para sa family. Mao na gireward pod ni Lord akong mga pagampo,” he said.

(There came a time when my fear was gone because I have a family to support. And, in construction after one project is completed, you have to look for another project. But, here in the funeral parlor even if there is no dead person, there is still work. That is what I was looking for, a stable job for my family. That is what the Lord, through my prayers, rewarded me.)

Oliver started as a driver, delivering flowers and caskets to grieving families. The work involved long drives, quiet processions, and careful handling of what others feared to touch. But his employers quickly noticed something about him.

He was dependable, meticulous, and unafraid to take on tasks beyond what was asked. Unlike most drivers then, he knew how to use a typewriter, a small skill that soon opened bigger doors. Before long, he was asked to help prepare death certificates, assist in funeral arrangements, and even handle paperwork for bereaved families who didn’t know where to start.

Two years later, management urged him to take the embalmer’s licensure exam, since the chapel had no licensed embalmer at the time. He studied at night, often until dawn, determined to prove that he could rise to the challenge.

“Nag-take ko’g review January 2007, nag-exam ko March, ug paglabas sa resulta…nakapasa ko! Pwerting lipaya nako kay tan-aw nako nga mao na akong hinagiban someday,” he said.

(I took the review January 2007, I had my exam in March, and when the results were released …I passed! I was so happy because the way I looked at it this is my weapon (in life) someday.)

That same year, he embalmed his first body.

The first touch of death

“Katong first day nako sa funeral, dili gyud ko katulog. Dili ko ganahan mukaon kay luod kaayo,” Oliver said.

(In my first at the funeral parlor, I could not sleep. I did not like to eat because it was really gross.)

The cold steel bed where final farewells are made, a silent witness to the delicate art of embalming.

Oliver remembers every detail. The chill that hung in the morgue. The low hum of the fluorescent lights and the sharp, unmistakable smell of formalin that clung to his skin long after he left. The body before him was that of an elderly man who had been dead for several days, pale and still beneath the harsh white light.

“Ang amo pa gyud nasugatan ato nga patay kay daghan samad. Baho pa gyud kaayo. Gasuka-suka gyud ko,” he said.

(The dead person that we had at that time had so many wounds. It was so smelly. I really vomited.)

Oliver almost quit. “Giingnan nako akong asawa, ‘Basig makabalik ko og sigarilyo ani.’ Pero wala ko nihawa kay para sa pamilya, trabaho gyud.”

(I told my wife, that, ‘maybe, I will return to smoking because of this.’ But I did not quit because of my family. I really have to work.)

It took him five hours to finish. “Perting luyaha nako ato. Pero fulfilling kaayo nga mahuman nimo.”

(I was so week at that time. But it was fulfilling after it was done.)

Over time, he became used to what once terrified him.

“Basta mga seven days na, puno na gyud og maggots. Mao nay pinaka-challenging kay baho na kaayo. Molit-ad na imong tiyan. Pero maanad ra ka,” he said.

(If it is already seven days, it is now filled with maggots. That is the most challenging because it would really smell bad. My stomach will turn. But, you will get used to it.)

When death became a vocation

By 2012, after seven years with St. Peter, Oliver moved on to manage other funeral homes, including SureLife in Liloan, where he served as manager for six years, and later a funeral home along V. Rama Avenue, where he continues to work today.

Amid the responsibilities of managing staff and handling the departed, he found himself chasing another kind of dream, one that had nothing to do with coffins or caskets.

During a routine monthly management meeting, he overheard a colleague quietly remark, “At least lang unta atong manager college graduate (At least, our manager should be a college graduate).” The words struck a chord and stayed with him.

“Mao to nakapukaw sa akong damgo nga mohuman og college. Kay among mga staff mas professional pa nako,” Oliver recalled.

(That is what woke up my dream to finish college. Because my staff is more professional than me.)

Oliver Nacion, in his 40s, is a college graduate of Cebu Technological University – Main Campus.

In 2016, at 40 years old, he courageously enrolled at Cebu Technological University (CTU) Main Campus. His classmates were mostly 18 or 19, and he often felt like the oldest in the room.

“Sige silag ‘Kuya’ nako. Ang uban maestro pa nako, mas bata pa nako,” he said with a laugh.

(They would always call me ‘Kuya.’ Other teachers were older than me.)

He juggled work by day and classes at night. He spent long hours at the funeral home from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., then rushed to his 4:30 class. The days were exhausting, but Oliver pushed on, driven by a determination that had grown alongside his years of experience caring for the dead.

“Bugbog gyud kaayo ang lawas, pero kaya ra,” he said.

(The body is battered but I can take it.)

At first, he mistakenly enrolled in an ICT (Information and Communications Technology) degree program, thinking it was related to education. “Pagkadungog nako nga computer man diay, ni-shift ko (When I learned that it was a computer course, I shifted courses),” he recalled.

He persevered through the challenges and graduated in 2021, completing his degree virtually amid the height of the pandemic. Not stopping there, he went on to take 18 units in education and successfully passed the Licensure Exam for Teachers in 2023, fulfilling a long-held dream.

“Pasalamat gyud ko sa akong amo nga nitugot ra nga while gatrabaho ko, moeskwela sab ko og gabie kay nakita siguro niya ang determination ba. Nakita siguro niya giunsa nako pagbahig sa oras: pamilya, trabaho, pagkaamahan, pagkaestudyante…I made a lot of sacrifices kay if dili gyud ka moaim og taas, ug wala kay himuon wala gyud kay maabot,” he said.

(I am so grateful to my boss that he allowed me to work, to go to school at night because he must have seen my determination. He must have seen how I scheduled my time: family, work, being a father and being a student…I made a lot of sacrifices because if you don’t aim higher and you don’t do anything, you cannot reach anywhere.)

Between the living and the dead

The path Oliver Nacion has taken has always been one of service to both the living and the dead. He almost always considers caring for the departed as also meaning bringing comfort to those they leave behind.

“This job is very noble, kay what if wala mi? Kanang mga patay, diretso ra ilubong. Kinahanglan gyud proseso. Sa uban nasod, high-paying job ni. Daghan na kaayo ko opportunity makagawas pero nagpabilin ko diri kay ganahan ko mutabang sa akong mga tawo,” he said.

(This job is very noble because if we are not here? Those dead, they would be directly bury them. There needs to be a process for this. In other countries, this is a high-paying job. There are a lot of opportunities that I could have gone abroad, but I stayed here because I want to help our fellow people.)

During the pandemic, when the city fell silent under fear and sirens, his work carried on.

“Usa ka adlaw, molubong mi og 15 ka patay. Naay uban funeral nga nanira kay hadlok mokuha ug COVID cases, pero kami nagpadayon,” he said.

(In one day, we would bury 15 dead people. There are other funeral parlors that closed fearing that they would get the COVID cases, but us we continued to open.)

Rosaries in the morgue, the last thing held in a loved one’s final breath.

Death came in waves, relentless and heavy. Some days, they buried as many as 20 bodies. Several funeral homes closed their doors, afraid to take in COVID-19 cases, but Oliver and his team chose to continue. They were working through exhaustion, sleepless nights, and the constant risk that came with every body they handled.

“Magsige mi’g pangita og menteryo, shortage na sa lungon. Maabot og tulo ka adlaw… dili na masudlan ang morgue kay daghan kaayo ug patay. Pero wala mi undang,” he said.

(We continued to look for cemeteries, there was a shortage of coffins. It would take three days …we could not put more bodies in the morgue because there were already a lot of bodies. But we never stopped.)

Oliver said, with a touch of irony, that this was the true reward: being able to serve when others could not. While many stayed home, gripped by fear, he and his team showed up day after day, facing the work that most people would rather avoid.

“Kung wala mi ato nga time, unsaon na lang,” he said.

(When we were not at that time, what could have happened.)

A mission to uplift his field

Now nearing the completion of his master’s degree, Oliver is working on a thesis proposal that carries a dream bigger than himself. He hopes to explore how embalming can be developed into a recognized four-year degree program in the Philippines.

He believes the work deserves not only respect but also a deeper understanding, because behind every body preserved lies science, skill, and compassion that few truly see.

“Usahay man gud, wala sila kahibalo unsa ka-importante ang embalming. What if walay embalmer sa community? Mabaho siguro tanang patay,” he said.

(Sometimes, really, they don’t know how embalming is really important. What if there is no embalmer in the community? The bodies of the dead would smell.)

While his dream remains a work in progress, the country has already taken small steps toward professionalizing the field.

In the Philippines, accredited programs and training centers such as the Philippine Center for Advanced Studies (PCAS) and the Philippine Embalmers and Undertakers Review and Training Center (PEURTC) already offer embalming courses and prepare students for licensure exams.

Oliver hopes that formal education will continue to uplift their craft.

“If mahimong kurso, dili na mi basta-basta. Kay naa na mi giagian [nga 4 years]. Ma-dignify gyud ang trabaho,” he said.

(If this will be made a course, then we will not be taken lightly. Because we already have a place to walk through [4 years]. The work will be dignified.)

Finding life among the dead

A cross standing as a solemn symbol of faith, hope, and remembrance.

Through the years, the smell of formalin no longer frightens him. It once haunted him, clinging to his clothes and memory long after he finished work. But now, that same scent feels like a reminder of the purpose he has found.

“Actually, wala gyud ni sa akong hunahuna sa una. Mahadlok gane ko og lungon, pero naabot ra nga nawala na ang kahadlok kay naa koy pamilya nga gibuhi,” he said.

(Actually, this did not even enter my mind at first. I was scared of coffins, but there came a time when the fear was gone because I have a family to support.)

He believes his work has revealed one of life’s truths, that life and death are not opposites, but reflections of the same grace. In every body he prepares, he is reminded that dignity does not end with a final breath, and that honoring the dead is, in its own way, a celebration of the living.

“There is life after death, mao gyud na akong gituohan. Ang patay, ayaw yama-yamae kay someday kita na pod mamatay. Mao nay rule of thumb: do not do unto others what you don’t want others to do unto you,” he said.

(There is life after death, that is really what I believed in. The dead, don’t make fun of them, because someday we also will die. That is the rule of the thumb: do not do unto others what you don’t want others to do unto you.)

When his day ends, and the lights in the morgue are dimmed, Oliver sometimes recalls that boy in Labangon, the one who trembled at the sound of a funeral hymn, who watched from behind the tall grass, too afraid to go near.

That boy could never have imagined the man he would become, one who has found peace in what others fear most, one who learned to find life among the dead.

And perhaps, somewhere beyond the rows of white crosses, the boy’s fear finally rests, too.