Domestic abuse: Cebu City sees rise in cases — WCPC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The recent arrest of a man for allegedly assaulting and threatening his wife in Barangay Mabini, Cebu City, has once again drawn attention to the rising number of domestic abuse cases in the city, according to the Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Police identified the suspect as Junejun Pepito Erana, 49, a ride-hailing driver, who was arrested on Sunday, October 26, after his 43-year-old wife sought help from authorities following a violent altercation the previous night.

According to investigators, the suspect reportedly slapped, punched, and kicked his wife during a heated argument over her alleged infidelity and later threatened her with a kitchen knife inside their home in Proper 2, Barangay Mabini, Cebu City.

Responding police officers recovered the knife, which could lead to an additional charge of illegal possession of a bladed weapon, on top of the violation of the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004 that the suspect was facing.

The suspect remained detained at the Talamban Police Station 8, pending the filing of charges.

Cases on the rise

Data from the WCPC–CCPO show a notable increase in reported VAWC (Violence Against Women and Children) cases in Cebu City this year.

From January 1 to October 26, 2025, police recorded 139 cases, compared to 100 cases during the same period in 2024 — marking a 39 percent rise.

Most of these incidents involved physical and psychological abuse, according to police data.

The majority of victims were also aged 30 to 45 years old, which mirrors last year’s demographic profile.

Police said jealousy, financial disputes, and long-standing relationship conflicts remain among the most common causes of domestic abuse.

Possible police interventions

In an interview, Police Captain Charisma Gonzales, CCPO’s information officer, said the Mabini incident reflects a continuing pattern of domestic violence across Cebu City.

“Two weeks ago, we had a conference and it was noted that we (Cebu City) really had an increase of VAWC cases here in Cebu City, it’s a significant increase,” she said.

Gonzales explained that the CCPO had already been directed to strengthen preventive interventions and enhance coordination with barangay officials and social welfare units to address the growing number of reported cases.

Gonzales also urged women who experience any form of abuse—physical, psychological, sexual, or financial—to seek help immediately from the nearest police station.

“As we always tell sa mga women, not just sa mga wife, but katong mga girlfriends or those having intimate or sexual relationship with their partner, if ever makasugat sila or maka-encounter og abuse, not just physical, but also psychological, financial, or even mental abuse, they could go directly to the nearest police station having jurisdiction of their area. They could lodge a complaint on Violation Against Women and their Children which is RA 9262,” she said.

(As we always tell the women, not just the wife, but also the girlfriends or those having intimate or sexual relationships with their partner, if ever you can meet or encounter abuse, not just physical, but also psychological, financial, or even mental abuse, they could go directly to the nearest police station having jurisdiction of their area. They could lodge a complaint on Violation Against Women and their Children which is RA 9262.)

She noted that while more women were now reporting abuse, many still chose silence due to fear, dependence, or social stigma.

Consequently, the CCPO continues to conduct information drives to empower victims to come forward and ensure they would receive proper legal and psychosocial support.

Authorities also encourage relatives, neighbors, and community leaders to report incidents of violence to prevent further harm.

