Daily Gospel, October 28, 2025

This is the Daily Gospel for October 28, 2025, which is the feast of Saints Simon and Jude, apostles.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, October 27, 2025

Daily Gospel, October 26, 2025

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 6, 12-16.

Jesus departed to the mountain to pray, and he spent the night in prayer to God.

When day came, he called his disciples to himself, and from them he chose Twelve, whom he also named apostles:

Simon, whom he named Peter, and his brother Andrew, James, John, Philip, Bartholomew,

Matthew, Thomas, James the son of Alphaeus, Simon who was called a Zealot,

and Judas the son of James, and Judas Iscariot, who became a traitor.

SOURCE: dailygospel.org