Kalag-kalag 2025: Live updates

A common grave inside the Carreta Cemetery in Cebu City holds thousands of bones that were not claimed by their relatives. | file photo

It’s the time of the year when people head to cemeteries and memorial parks to honor their departed loved ones as the country marks Kalag-Kalag 2025.

What is Kalag-kalag?

Kalag-kalag is a Cebuano and Visayan term for the observance of All Saints’ Day (November 1) and All Souls’ Day (November 2). It refers to the tradition of remembering and honoring the departed, which involves visiting cemeteries to light candles, offer prayers, and place flowers on graves. The root word “kalag” means “soul”. Undas is the Tagalog term for Kalag-kalag.

This live updates page will bring you the latest developments on Kalag-Kalag 2025—from crowd situations, traffic advisories, and security measures to the stories of families keeping the tradition alive.

Kalag-kalag 2025: Fair weather expected in Cebu, Pagasa says

Fair weather is expected during the Kalag-kalag 2025 (All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day) weekend here, with only isolated afternoon or evening rain showers likely due to localized thunderstorms.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in Mactan, Cebu, said on Tuesday, October 28, that Cebu’s weather from Wednesday, October 29, to Sunday, November 2, will be “generally fair, partly cloudy to cloudy with a moderate to high chance of isolated rain showers in the afternoon or evening.”

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) personnel are seen in formation in this August 2024 photo.

Kalag-Kalag 2025: Cebu City police prepare for full deployment

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is set to deploy more than 1,200 personnel across the city as part of its security preparations for Kalag-Kalag 2025, aiming to ensure a safe and orderly observance of the annual tradition.

City officials, police, and representatives from various government agencies met on Monday, October 27, at the Cebu City Hall to finalize the Undas 2025 deployment plan.

Flower vendors at the Calamba Cemetery are seen in this 2023 file photo.

Kalag-Kalag rule: Cebu City bans vendors inside public cemeteries

To avoid overcrowding, vendors will not be allowed to sell inside public cemeteries during the upcoming All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival announced in a press briefing on October 27, 2025, that vendors would instead be provided designated spaces outside cemeteries with no permits needed.

Kalag-Kalag 2025: Temporary bus terminals set to ease congestion

To ease the expected traffic in the coming All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days, temporary satellite bus terminals will be available for province-bound passengers on October 30 and 31.

Ahmed Cuizon, Bus Terminal Administrator of the Cebu Provincial Government, announced the initiative on October 23 as part of the province’s Oplan Kalag-Kalag 2025.

