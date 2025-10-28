Pagasa declares onset of ‘amihan’ season

MANILA – The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Monday announced the onset of the northeast monsoon or the “amihan” season, marking the start of cooler and drier months in most parts of the country.

In a statement, PAGASA said recent observations showed the strengthening of a high-pressure area over East Asia, which has brought a surge of northeasterly winds over Extreme Northern Luzon.

The weather bureau added that other environmental indicators, such as the increase in atmospheric pressure and the gradual cooling of the surroundings, also point to the transition to the “amihan” season.

“Forecasts indicate successive surges of the monsoon over the next two weeks that may cause rough sea conditions over the seaboards of Northern Luzon,” PAGASA said.

During this period, the northeast monsoon will become more dominant across most areas of the country, bringing cooler and drier air and occasional surges of cold temperature.

The bureau likewise warned of possible rough sea conditions and shear line formations that may affect parts of the country throughout the season. (PNA)

