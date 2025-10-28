Cebu to seek new funders for BRT after World Bank drops funding 

A proposed design of the Bus Rapid Transit station follows a “flowers of the sun” theme, as shown in this November 2015 photo from the Department of Transportation’s Detailed Engineering Design.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The city government will now seek new funding partners to complete the remaining phases of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project.

This is after the World Bank indicated it may no longer finance Packages 2 and 3 due to persistent delays.

In a press conference on Monday, October 27, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival said that while the World Bank’s existing loan for Package 1 remains intact, the financial institution has already informed the national government and the city that it is no longer inclined to extend funding for the next phases unless the project accelerates before the loan expires in 2026.

“Ingani ang sitwasyon, naa naman tay certain amount. The moment you put in that, ang funder gibutang na gyud nila ang kwarta, and there’s what we call a commitment fee,” Archival said.

(This is the situation, we already have a certain amount. The moment you put that in, the funder has already allocated the money, and there’s what we call a commitment fee.)

“Dugay na kaayo nga panahon, 10 years na kapin, and until now wala pa gyud na nato ma-push through. Karon, niingon ang World Bank nga dugay na kaayo unya ang DOTr sad nabug-atan na nga mubayad sa commitment fee, so kuhaon, hunungon nalang nato. But it doesn’t mean nga they will not help us.”

(It’s been a very long time—more than 10 years—and until now, we still haven’t been able to push it through. Now, the World Bank said it’s been too long, and the DOTr is also burdened by having to pay the commitment fee, so we’ll just stop it. But that doesn’t mean they will no longer help us.)

Finding new financiers for BRT

Archival explained that the World Bank will no longer continue direct funding for the next stages of the project, but has committed to help the city connect with other potential funders or investors to ensure the BRT’s completion.

He emphasized that Phase 1, which runs from the Cebu South Bus Terminal to Fuente Osmeña Circle, is already about 90 percent complete, with only land acquisition for certain portions pending before full operation can begin.

“I asked the Acquisition team of the city to fast track this because there’s already money on that. The land we need to buy is basically for Phase 1 until it’s completed. The funds are already there, so we can buy the land now and prepare for Phase 2,” the mayor said.

Archival added that once the first phase is finished, securing new funders for the succeeding packages would be “easier,” especially with the World Bank’s technical assistance and endorsement.

“This is a good thing for us because we won’t have to pay a commitment fee,” he said.

Inspection of route

The mayor, meanwhile, announced that a technical team from Manila, including representatives from the Presidential Security Group (PSG), will visit Cebu on October 29 to conduct a route inspection and dry run of the CBRT corridor.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is expected to personally lead the official dry run, marking the start of partial operations for Package 1 on November 5.

“Me, I’m very positive about it. You see, the President is even coming over,” Archival said. “As mayor, we will really push this. I know there’s a study that this is workable, can ease the traffic, and is a good step toward real and good transportation.”

World Bank’s position

Last week, World Bank Urban Transport Specialist John Richardson confirmed that the institution is not pursuing Packages 2 and 3 for now. He cited long-standing implementation setbacks that have constrained project spending.

He clarified, however, that the World Bank remains supportive of Cebu’s mass transport vision and open to reevaluating its involvement if the government can complete Package 1 smoothly and on schedule before the loan’s September 2026 deadline.

The World Bank earlier raised the CBRT’s risk rating to “high” and its implementation progress to “unsatisfactory”, warning that the project “will not be able to complete a substantial amount of balance activities within the current closing date.”

It also recommended that the government repackage its implementation strategy for Package 1 to avoid further setbacks.

Push for right-of-way

Among the key bottlenecks identified are the road right-of-way (RROW) acquisitions and the completion of the Capitol Station segment.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) earlier said that ₱8 billion has been allocated for RROW payments, excluding the segment from Mambaling to Bulacao, which falls under another package. Of 55 affected lots, 31 only need document completion before payments can be released.

Archival said he has directed the city’s BRT team to fast-track documentation and coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) to expedite the process.

Cebu BRT: Decades-long project

The Cebu BRT, envisioned as the country’s first full bus rapid transit system, was first proposed in the 1990s as a long-term solution to Metro Cebu’s worsening traffic.

Despite a $141-million World Bank loan approved years ago, the project was stalled by political opposition, technical redesigns, and bureaucratic delays.

Construction under a revised plan began in 2022 but again faced disruptions, including a temporary suspension along the Capitol area ordered by former governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

The first operational run of the Cebu BRT, covering the route from the Cebu South Bus Terminal to Osmeña Boulevard, is now slated for November 5, 2025.

Archival said he is determined to see the project through, even if it means finding new funders beyond the World Bank.

