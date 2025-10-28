Kalag-kalag 2025: Fair weather expected in Cebu, Pagasa says

The Carreta Public Cemetery in Cebu City seen in this 2024 file photo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fair weather is expected during the Kalag-kalag 2025 (All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day) weekend here, with only isolated afternoon or evening rain showers likely due to localized thunderstorms.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in Mactan, Cebu, said on Tuesday, October 28, that Cebu’s weather from Wednesday, October 29, to Sunday, November 2, will be “generally fair, partly cloudy to cloudy with a moderate to high chance of isolated rain showers in the afternoon or evening.”

“We are expecting generally fair weather for Cebu during Undas, but localized thunderstorms may still occur, particularly in the late afternoon or evening,” Quiblat said.

Pagasa forecasts temperature ranges in Cebu between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius, with the heat index potentially reaching 36 to 39 degrees Celsius, indicating warm and humid conditions, especially at noon. Residents and visitors are advised to prepare for the heat during the daytime.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southwest to south, while coastal waters are expected to remain slight to moderate, favorable for those traveling by sea.

Stable conditions for the Visayas

In its regional weather bulletin, Pagasa said that as of 3 a.m. Tuesday, a low-pressure area (LPA) was spotted about 250 kilometers east of Pag-asa Island in Kalayaan, Palawan (10.9°N, 116.8°E). The LPA is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), which continues to affect Palawan, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Despite this, Quiblat said no weather disturbance is directly affecting Cebu, and there is no tropical cyclone threat within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Northeast monsoon (‘Amihan’) now in effect

Earlier this week, Pagasa officially declared the onset of the northeast monsoon or ‘amihan’, marking the start of the cooler and drier months in most parts of the country.

The bureau said recent weather observations showed the strengthening of a high-pressure area over East Asia, which brought a surge of northeasterly winds over extreme Northern Luzon. These conditions signal the gradual transition to the amihan season.

“Forecasts indicate successive surges of the monsoon over the next two weeks that may cause rough sea conditions over the seaboards of Northern Luzon,” PAGASA said in a statement.

During this season, the northeast monsoon will dominate the country’s weather pattern, bringing cooler mornings and generally dry weather, although occasional rainshowers and shear line formations may still occur.

Kalag-kalag/Undas weather forecast

Weather forecast for Cebu from October 29 to November 2 predicts temperature ranging from 25 to 32 degrees Celsius.

On October 29, winds will come from the northeast to north, shifting to southwest to northwest on October 30. Winds will change to southwest to south on October 31, then to southeast to south on November 1, and finally from south to southwest on November 2.

Throughout this period, coastal conditions are expected to be slight to moderate, suitable for outdoor activities and travel during the traditional Undas observance.

Advice for cemeterygoers

With millions expected to visit cemeteries across Cebu for All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days, Pagasa advised the public to stay hydrated, bring umbrellas or hats, and monitor local advisories in case of sudden rainshowers.

