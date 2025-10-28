Satellite bus terminals in Cebu set up for Kalag-Kalag 2025

The Ceres bus garage at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City, Cebu will serve as a satellite bus terminal during Kalag-Kalag 2025. | Cebu Province photo

CEBU, Philippines — The Cebu North and South Bus Terminals will open satellite terminals to help ease congestion and improve passenger flow during the Kalag-Kalag (All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day) weekend rush.

Ahmed Cuizon, manager of the Cebu North and South Bus Terminals, announced on Tuesday, October 28, that the satellite terminals will operate on October 30 and 31 accommodate the expected influx of commuters traveling to and from the city.

The northern satellite terminal will be located at the Ceres bus garage beside S&R at the North reclamation Area in Mandaue City, while the southern counterpart will be at the Ceres garage in Kinasang-an, Pardo.

“Kay if muabli ta ug lain routa, adto na mudangop ang uban pasahero, dili na muadto sa main terminals,” Cuizon explained.

(Because if we open another route, some passengers will go there instead and won’t go to the main terminals anymore.)

He encouraged commuters from Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Consolacion to proceed directly to the northern satellite terminal, while those from Talisay and Minglanilla may board at the southern terminal for their respective trips.

Cuizon said the initiative aims to decongest the main terminals, which typically accommodate around 19,000 passengers at the South Terminal and about half of that at the North Terminal during peak travel periods.

“We are hoping to cut down the people and disperse them to our satellite offices,” he said.

Cebu bus terminal improvements

Cuizon also shared that both main terminals have undergone improvements in preparation for the holiday rush.

At the South Bus Terminal, two newly renovated free restrooms have been opened after previous complaints about cleanliness.

The surrounding areas will also be asphalted by the end of November to fix potholes, and additional air-conditioning units have been installed to make waiting areas cooler and more comfortable.

“Espaltuhon na ang front and back area kay daghan libaong by the end sa November. At the same time, ubay-ubay and mas bugnaw na ang terminals kay gabutang additional ug air conditioners,” Cuizon said.

At the North Bus Terminal, despite the pending renewal of the contract with SM Prime Holdings, Cuizon said the area has been organized with clear signage, better entry and exit flow, and more seating space for passengers.

More ticketing booths have been opened to reduce queues, and passengers can also use mobile booking apps to reserve tickets in advance.

Health and safety assistance

To ensure public safety during the Undas rush, Cuizon said the Provincial Government will deploy a team to set up health stations at the main terminals.

These will offer free health services, including blood pressure checks and basic medical attention for passengers who may experience fatigue or dizziness.

“Naa natay team sa provincial office magbutang station sa main terminals — free health services if naay makuyapan, naay health staff muatiman, and naay blood pressure and blood testing,” Cuizon said.

Cuizon advised commuters to plan their trips early, expect stricter traffic management around the terminals, and remain patient as authorities work to ensure a smoother and safer travel experience this Kalag-Kalag 2025.

