Traffic plan, road closures in Cebu City set for Kalag-Kalag 2025

Cebu City Transportation Office to implement traffic management plan for eight cemeteries during Kalag-Kalag 2025, Oct. 30–Nov. 2.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With thousands expected to visit cemeteries for Kalag-Kalag 2025 (All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day), the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) will implement a comprehensive traffic management plan covering eight cemeteries across the city from October 30 to November 2, 2025.

CCTO head Raquel Arce said on Tuesday, October 28, that several roads surrounding public and private cemeteries will be temporarily closed or rerouted to ensure smooth vehicular flow and pedestrian safety throughout the long weekend.

“We’re doing this to avoid bottlenecks and ensure that families visiting their departed loved ones can move safely and conveniently,” Arce said during a news media forum.

Traffic adjustments among major cemeteries

Under the plan, both public and private cemeteries will have designated pedestrian zones, parking areas, and drop-off points to minimize congestion. Arce also warned vendors to stay on sidewalks and avoid spilling over onto roadways.

For the Cabantan Cemetery in Barangay Luz, the road will be closed to all vehicles to give way to pedestrians, vendors, and emergency responders. Only ambulances and patrol cars will be allowed entry.

In Calamba Cemetery along V. Rama Avenue, both lanes will remain open to traffic, but Lucio Drive will be closed from October 30 to November 2 to manage the heavy influx of visitors.

For Carreta Cemetery, General Maxilom Avenue will remain open, but no parking will be allowed along the stretch—vehicles will only be permitted to drop off passengers. Vendors will be limited to the VECO side of MJ Cuenco Avenue.

At Queen City Memorial Gardens, A. Soriano Avenue will be closed to public utility vehicles (PUVs) and will be open only for private cars and drop-offs. Parking will be available at Gaisano Mall and other designated roadside areas.

Arce said similar measures will be implemented at other major cemeteries in the city to control traffic buildup and ensure accessibility for emergency vehicles.

“We urge the public to cooperate with our traffic enforcers and follow designated routes and parking zones. This is for everyone’s safety,” she added.

Strict lanes for buses and mini-buses

CCTO also reminded provincial buses and mini-buses from the south to strictly use the innermost lane along N. Bacalso Avenue as part of the Undas traffic plan.

“All buses and mini-buses coming from Talisay must stay in the innermost lane. There’s no reason for these vehicles to occupy the outer lanes, as this causes congestion,” Arce said.

Meanwhile, V-hire units are prohibited from passing through N. Bacalso Avenue and must take alternative routes via Leon Kilat Street, Sanciangko, C. Padilla, and the South Road Properties (SRP) when heading back south.

Arce explained that these rerouting measures are designed to keep major thoroughfares clear and reduce chokepoints during the long weekend.

“We’re expecting heavy movement starting October 30, so discipline and cooperation from all drivers will be crucial,” she said.

To complement the city’s traffic management efforts, the Cebu North and South Bus Terminals will open satellite terminals to accommodate the expected surge of passengers traveling for Kalag-Kalag.

Terminal manager Ahmed Cuizon said the northern satellite terminal will be located at the Ceres garage beside S&R in Mandaue City, while the southern satellite terminal will be at the Ceres garage in Kinasang-an, Pardo.

“Kay if muabli ta ug lain routa, adto na mudangop ang uban pasahero, dili na muadto sa main terminals,” Cuizon said.

(Because if we open another route, some passengers will go there instead and won’t go to the main terminals anymore.)

He said that the move aims to decongest the main terminals, which serve an average of 19,000 passengers at the South Terminal and about half that at the North Terminal during peak travel periods.

Cuizon added that both terminals have been renovated and upgraded ahead of Undas, with cleaner restrooms, additional air-conditioning, and organized entry and exit points.

