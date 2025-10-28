Talisay City Hall receives bomb threat

Authorities in Talisay City, including teams from Talisay City Police Station, Regional Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine Unit (EOD-K9) 7, SWAT, and the Talisay City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), respond to a bomb threat at the Talisay City Hall in Cebu on Tuesday, October 28. CDN Digital photo | Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Operations at Talisay City Hall were suspended on Tuesday morning, October 28, 2025, after a bomb threat was sent via direct message to the official Facebook page of Talisay City Mayor Samsam Gullas.

Authorities from the Talisay City Police Station, Regional Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine Unit (EOD-K9) 7, SWAT, and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) immediately responded to the scene.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maila Maramag, officer in charge of the Talisay City Police Station, said the City Hall building has been cleared but paneling operations continue in other parts of the compound.

She added that work was suspended, and employees were instructed to leave their belongings in their offices while inspections continue.

Gullas ordered the immediate suspension of work to ensure the safety of all employees and visitors.

Offices within the City Hall handling cash transactions, including the treasury, have also been secured.

Operations are expected to resume once the entire compound of Talisay City Hall is declared safe.

This is a developing story. Refresh to get updates.

