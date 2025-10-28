Liftoff Weekend turns Ayala Center Cebu into a space playground

Ayala Center Cebu wrapped its two-day pre-Halloween, space-themed program at the Activity Center on October 25 and 26, 2025. The venue transformed into a mini space lab, combining science, play, and hands-on creativity for mallgoers and families.

Each day featured short, kid-friendly talks on Mars, the world of artificial intelligence, and a Planet Earth briefing that connected space themes to everyday stewardship. The Planetarium Show served as a core stop, with children looking up to follow stars and planets in motion.

Interactive zones

At the Alien Slime Station, kids mixed and stretched materials while comparing textures. The Space Bot encounter provided a photo-ready moment with a friendly robot. Orbit of Creativity offered paints and craft materials, allowing young participants to create space-themed art to take home.

Astronauts, aliens, and explorers moved through the Activity Center of Ayala Center Cebu as families completed activity cards. The mall-wide trick-or-treat, “Journey Across the Candyverse,” guided children to participating stores and mall tenants for sweets, extending the mission across the mall floors.

The weekend followed a simple sequence. Wonder at the dome. Touch and test at the tables. Make and take at the art corner. Walk the Candyverse route as a final task. The format encouraged families to move from station to station and spend time together around a shared theme.

Ayala Center Cebu closed the program with thanks to participants and partners. The mall signaled interest in hosting more family-oriented activities that connect entertainment with discovery, drawing from what worked across the two-day Liftoff Weekend.

For more holiday events your young explorers can join, visit Ayala Center Cebu’s Facebook page for announcements and details.