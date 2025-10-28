Filipinos in the Caribbean told to brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane Melissa

This NOAA satellite image shows Tropical Storm Melissa in the Central Caribbean Sea. (NOAA via AP)

WASHINGTON – The Philippine Embassy in Washington, D.C., has advised Filipinos in the Caribbean along the path of Hurricane Melissa to “undertake all necessary preparations” as the storm drew closer to Jamaica, where forecasters expected it to unleash catastrophic flooding, landslides and widespread damage.

In an advisory, the Embassy – with jurisdiction over several Caribbean territories, including the Bahamas, Barbados, Haiti, Jamaica and Puerto Rico – urged the Filipino community to heed warnings issued by local officials.

Hurricane Melissa, which intensified into a Category 5 storm, is expected make landfall in Jamaica Monday night or early Tuesday. At that strength, it would be the strongest hurricane to hit the island since record-keeping began in 1851.

Hurricane conditions are also expected in Cuba, Haiti, The Bahamas, and Turks and Caicos Islands. Catastrophic flash flooding and numerous landslides are likely, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Clouds cover Kingston, Jamaica, ahead of the forecast arrival of Hurricane Melissa on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

“The safety of Filipino nationals is the Embassy’s priority,” the Embassy said. “Please stay informed by monitoring updates from local news and government agencies, and ensure that important documents such as passports and IDs are secured.”

Embassy officials are actively monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Philippine Honorary Consulate in Jamaica and Filipino community leaders in the region for updates on Hurricane Melissa.

