Floating barriers installed in Cebu City rivers to fight plastic waste

A river boom is installed at Barangay Inayawan to prevent solid waste from flowing into rivers and seas. | Photo from Cebu City PIO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For decades, Cebu City rivers have carried more trash than fish. Now, the city government is taking solid steps to change that.

On October 24, 2025, floating river booms were installed in Barangays Bacayan, Bulacao, Inayawan, Labangon, and Pahina Central.

These physical barriers are used to contain and control floating debris, making it easier to remove pollutants and promote recovery of affected bodies of water.

The Cebu City Government, through the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office, partnered with the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry and RiverRecycle for this particular project.

Plastics, a major water pollutant

Mayor Nestor Archival said during a presser on October 27, that plastics have long been a major pollutant in the city’s rivers and coastal areas. They are not only certifies eyesores but also threaten our marine ecosystem.

“Daghan kaayog ways modagan atong kasapaan adto sa dagat. Ang disadvantage sa atong plastics, mao nay makapollute adto,” he said.

(There are many ways the river runs into the seas. The disadvantage with using plastics is that it pollutes these waterways.)

Enforcement and education a must

He explained that the river booms are strategically placed where tributaries or small streams meet, ensuring that garbage can be captured before it spreads into major waterways.

City government personnel will be assigned at each boom site to gather the trapped waste. The collected materials will then be cleaned and processed for recycling, with plans to turn them into furniture.

“Instead of throwing garbage anywhere, we’re using it as a resource,” he said.

The mayor also emphasized that the initiative aims not just to collect waste but also to educate the public on proper waste disposal practices.

“Aside from putting these catchments to minimize the waste in oceans, the main effort is to give awareness and enforcement.”

Cebu City eyes zero waste in waterways

The project is part of the city’s broader goal to make Cebu the first in the Philippines with zero waste flowing to the ocean.

Currently, five river booms have been installed, with plans to expand to up to ten in the coming months.

Archival also cited complementary measures such as desilting, regulating construction runoff, and promoting rainwater catchment systems to address flooding and pollution.

He encouraged civic organizations and barangays to adopt and rehabilitate portions of rivers as part of a community-driven approach to environmental restoration.

“Our aim is to make rivers clean. Ganahan ko tin-aw og naay isda ang kasapaan,” (My wish is to one day see Cebu City rivers with crystal-clear waters and teeming with fish), the mayor said.

