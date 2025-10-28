Cebuano filmmaker receives FDCP grant for short film

Temporary poster for “Ug Kung Ganing Muhupaw ang Uwan” by Zhynnon Mantos.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano filmmaker Zhynnon Mantos has been named one of the grantees of the Film Development Council of the Philippines’ (FDCP) Short Film Funding Program.

The program provides both financial and institutional support to emerging Filipino filmmakers, helping them produce and complete their projects.

The grant was awarded for Mantos’ upcoming magical realism short film, “Ug Kung Ganing Muhupaw Ang Uwan,” which he is directing.

Set in a coastal barangay in Argao, Cebu, the film follows a young boy who tries to uncover the mystery behind villagers who disappear every time it rains — a phenomenon that leaves the remaining community in fear and silence.

A Personal and Collective Film

Mantos shared that the project is deeply personal, shaped by his experience of losing a close friend years ago. The character “Kris” emerged subconsciously during the writing process, serving as a quiet tribute to that loss and forming the emotional heart of the story.

Beyond personal grief, the film also explores collective pain, delving into themes of enforced disappearances and the culture of silence that follows.

“If you don’t want to be the next headline, you just stay quiet,” he said, reflecting on how fear ripples through communities long after such disappearances occur.

For Mantos, these silences reveal a shared truth.

“The film is both personal and collective, fragmented yet intertwined,” he said in a Facebook post, emphasizing that while the circumstances of loss may differ, grief remains a universal experience.

The film’s coastal setting in Argao, Cebu, grounds the story in realism. Mantos said the location helped bring the script to life.

“We needed a coastal community near Carcar. Shooting in Argao felt right — it was a happy moment seeing the story finally come alive,” he said.

The screenplay was co-written with fellow Cebuano Francine Imperial, with all collaboration done virtually. Mantos admitted that working on such a personal story was challenging, as both writers had to carefully translate their shared vision and emotions into the script.

FDCP Grant and Looking Ahead

Now preparing for production in early 2026, Mantos said the FDCP grant allows him the freedom to focus on crafting a film that is “human, universal, and rooted in magical realism.”

“The goal of the film is to spark conversation and continue the calls even after the credits have rolled,” he said.

Mantos’ filmmaking roots run deep in UP Cebu, where he graduated in 2024 with a degree in Communication.

He began producing films under Ugmad Productions, a class-based filmmaking group, and later continued his passion through ACT UP (Aspiring Cinema Talents of UP), a student film organization. His projects are known for their socially conscious storytelling.

Among the films he produced in college were “Kon Mahunong ang Sulog” and “Human sa Panihapon.” Both films previously received major awards at the Sinulog Film Festival.

After graduation, he pursued independent filmmaking with Cebu-based collectives while working with NGOs, balancing advocacy and artistry as he continues to establish himself as a regional filmmaker.