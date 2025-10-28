BPO jobs in PH: Proposed US laws could threaten them

AFP FILE PHOTO

LOS ANGELES —A key pillar of the economy of the Philippines, the booming business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, is facing renewed uncertainty.

This as US lawmakers are pushing measures to restrict the offshoring of customer service jobs.

Millions of Filipino jobs could be threatened if these are enacted. Aside from that, these could also raise costs for American consumers.

2 pending measures

Two pending measures in Congress – the Keep Call Centers in America Act of 2025 and the Halting International Relocation of Employment (HIRE) Act of 2025 – aim to encourage companies to keep customer service operations within the United States.

Analysts warn the bills could make outsourcing less attractive for firms that have long relied on the Philippines for cost-efficient, English-speaking talent.

Keep Call Centers in America Act

Introduced in July 2025 by Senators Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) and Jim Justice (R-W.Va.), the Keep Call Centers in America Act would require the US Department of Labor to identify companies that offshore at least 30% of their call center jobs. Companies on the list would lose access to federal grants and guaranteed loans for five years.

