BPO jobs in PH: Proposed US laws could threaten them
2 pending measures in Congress, if enacted, could also hike costs for American consumers
LOS ANGELES —A key pillar of the economy of the Philippines, the booming business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, is facing renewed uncertainty.
This as US lawmakers are pushing measures to restrict the offshoring of customer service jobs.
READ: ‘Defend BPO workers’: Frasco, call center agents urge gov’t to act
Millions of Filipino jobs could be threatened if these are enacted. Aside from that, these could also raise costs for American consumers.
2 pending measures
Two pending measures in Congress – the Keep Call Centers in America Act of 2025 and the Halting International Relocation of Employment (HIRE) Act of 2025 – aim to encourage companies to keep customer service operations within the United States.
Analysts warn the bills could make outsourcing less attractive for firms that have long relied on the Philippines for cost-efficient, English-speaking talent.
READ: BPO model works for education, too
Keep Call Centers in America Act
Introduced in July 2025 by Senators Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) and Jim Justice (R-W.Va.), the Keep Call Centers in America Act would require the US Department of Labor to identify companies that offshore at least 30% of their call center jobs. Companies on the list would lose access to federal grants and guaranteed loans for five years.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.