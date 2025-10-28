Cebu remains safe, open for tourists after earthquake — DOT

Virgin Island is one of several favorite spots of tourists in Santa Fe town, Bantayan Island, Cebu.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Tourism (DOT) assures tourists that Cebu is cleared for visitors even after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on September 30.

Gelena Asis-Dimpas, DOT-7 Officer-in-Charge Regional Director, shared during a presser on October 28, 2025, that major tourist destinations across Metro Cebu remain safe and open.

“Even at the onset, nagpadayon ang operations sa atong tourism establishments,” she said. (Even at the onset, operations continued in our tourism establishments.)

“While affected ang northern Cebu, there are sites that are operating as usual. Naa pud tay mga bisita na nagpadayon og ari even katong naa pay aftershocks,” she added.

(While northern Cebu was affected, there are still sites operating as usual. We also have visitors who continued to come even when there were still aftershocks.)

The DOT previously confirmed that hotels and transport facilities in the province, including the Mactan-Cebu International Airport and Cebu Baseport, remain safe for public use.

Northern Cebu tourist spots affected

Asis-Dimpa reported that Bantayan Island and Malapascua Island remain open to tourists and visitors. Major seaports in Santa Fe, Maya and Kawit are also fully operational.

Meanwhile, tourism establishments in San Remigio are still closed while waiting for clearance to reopen after safety inspections.

“Sa North, naa man tay destinations na daghan gyud og bisita. When the earthquake happened, apektado diretso both ang atong mga bisita and host communities, including their infrastructures like hotels and resorts,” she said.

(In the north, we have destinations that attract many visitors. When the earthquake happened, both our tourists and host communities were immediately affected, including their infrastructures like hotels and resorts.)

Following post-disaster assessments, the DOT has recorded 159 affected tourist destinations. This includes 37 attractions, 90 accommodations, and 32 other infrastructures.

The DOT also assured that inspections, done in coordination with other agencies and local government units, are ongoing to update the figures.

Tourism dips in Cebu after earthquake

Asis-Dimpa confirmed that there is an ongoing dip in Cebu’s tourism after the disaster.

“The affected tourism stakeholders are not limited to the physical damages in northern Cebu. Tourism stakeholders off the [affected] sites are also badly affected because of cancellation of trips,” she said.

The Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI), the largest hospitality-oriented organization in the province, previously reported a decline in hotel occupancy because of the earthquake.

However, efforts are underway to revive tourism, including private-led campaigns that aim to attract both local and foreign tourists.

Meanwhile, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco shared in a statement on October 27 that the agency continues to support the reopening of tourism activities in Cebu.

“We, at the DOT, encourage tourism operations in Cebu not only to attract visitors to explore the island’s rich culture, history and natural beauty, but most importantly to sustain the livelihood of our tourism stakeholders who depend on the continued vibrancy of tourism activities.”

