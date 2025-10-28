Manjuyod White Sandbar closed temporarily 

The seas of Campuyo, Manjuyod, Negros Oriental have turned dark, with dead fish seen floating after one of the containment ponds of an ethanol plant collapsed, leaking wastewater into the area. | MarGale Bancairen via Neil Povadora

BACOLOD CITY, Negros Island Region— Manjuyod Mayor Raffy Alipio Andaya has temporarily suspended visits to the Manjuyod White Sandbar after the collapse of the Lagoon dike at the URC-SURE Bais Distillery caused water discoloration in the coastal area.

The mayor issued an executive order on Monday, October 27, stating the Lagoon Dike at URC-SURE Bais Distillery failed due to earthquake-induced cracks and continuous heavy rainfall.

The collapse released wastewater effluent into nearby waterways, causing water discoloration that affects the coastal waters and marine environment of Manjuyod, including the vicinity of the White Sandbar, he said in his order.

Andaya emphasized that the contamination poses potential health and environmental hazards, necessitating immediate preventive action to ensure the safety of visitors, residents, and stakeholders.

The Municipal Government of Manjuyod deemed it necessary to halt tourism activities at the sandbar until competent authorities can properly assess and clear the situation, he said.

The mayor’s order includes: • Temporary Suspension of Visitor Acceptance Effective immediately, the acceptance of visitors and all tourism-related activities at the Manjuyod White Sandbar are temporarily suspended until further notice. • Coordination With Relevant Agencies The Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO), Municipal Tourism Office, and Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) are directed to coordinate with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and other concerned agencies for immediate water quality testing, assessment, and monitoring. • Public Information and Enforcement

The Municipal Tourism Office, in coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard, Barangay Alangilanan, and concerned coastal barangays, will ensure the public and tour operators are properly informed and that access to the affected area is restricted during the closure.

Tourism operations at the Manjuyod White Sandbar will resume only upon clearance and recommendation from the concerned regulatory and environmental agencies, confirming the area is safe and free from contamination, the mayor said.

